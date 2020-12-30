RANKIN — A Rankin man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries after state police said he side-swiped another vehicle while fleeing the Gibson City police.
Dewey Couch, 60, was southbound Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. on Illinois 47 in Ford County with his lights off after an attempted traffic stop, state police alleged. Couch, who was driving a BMW, then allegedly hit 57-year-old Donald Chapman, of Champaign, in his northbound Pontiac.
Couch continued south for another tenth of a mile before running off the road into a farm field and overturning, state police said.
Couch was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the release said.