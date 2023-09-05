CHAMPAIGN — Flor Quiroz didn’t believe it when she learned she’d receive an Immigrant Welcome Award from the C-U Immigration Forum.
No, really, she didn’t believe it.
“I had just woken up and I got an email saying, ‘I want to send in your bio, look it over and tell me what you think,’” Quiroz recalled. “I emailed my Spanish professor because she was the only one I could think of in that moment who had something to do with it. I was concerned because I don’t reply to people I don’t know.”
She guessed right: University of Illinois Associate Professor Ann Abbott had nominated Quiroz for the award.
Abbott confirmed that the email wasn’t a scam — she had wanted the award to be a surprise for Quiroz and secretly sent in the nomination.
And once Quiroz found out it was real?
“I was in shock, because I do all of these things because they just come naturally, they’re something I want to do,” Quiroz said. “It gives me joy helping people, but then seeing how other people react to just doing that ... it was warming.”
The bio referenced in that first email includes some of her qualifications for the award from volunteer work in C-U and her hometown of Cicero.
When she’s home for the summer, Quiroz works with Corazón Community Services, which focuses on education and health services for the Latinx community, especially sex education and health care.
“In a very Spanish-speaking community, these are things that are stigmatized,” Quiroz said. “Our parents don’t usually talk to us about it.”
Quiroz said that while Corazón’s focus isn’t necessarily on immigration, the resources and community it provides to Spanish speakers are important to that community.
Here in Champaign, Quiroz does some work for the Immigration Project.
The nonprofit provides resources and assistance for legal processes immigrants deal with that may be made more challenging by language barriers.
Specifically, Quiroz helps as a translator, typically translating legal documents or informational flyers for events around town into Spanish to make them accessible to a wider audience.
Working there is good for her busy schedule as a UI junior psychology and Spanish major because she doesn’t have to go in person to provide translation services.
Quiroz remembers translating similar things for her parents, who primarily speak Spanish.
“Growing up, it kind of irks you, like ‘Aw, not again,’” Quiroz said. “But then when you get older, you kind of see how important it is and what an important role you played.
“It’s just something that I think about and I’m like, ‘If I can help other people who don’t have that, then why not?’”
Last semester, Quiroz also started volunteering at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, where she plans to start helping out again soon.
One of the main reasons Abbott nominated Quiroz for the Immigrant Welcome Award involved her work in the Spanish in the Community course which Abbott teaches.
After having her in a couple of classes, Abbott invited Quiroz to be a teacher’s assistant in Spanish in the Community, where Quiroz helped students with humanities research projects.
Research topics stayed local to Champaign-Urbana, but included nationally relevant subjects like “what barriers do unaccompanied minors face as immigrants?”
Quiroz said she enjoyed the chance to get hands-on experience with teaching as she determines whether to pursue that career or to become a therapist — she’s currently leaning toward the latter.
She plans for her experience and education with the Latinx community to continue to play a big role in her career as she pursues offering therapy specifically designed to help people in that demographic.
“It goes back to my culture, where I’m from, saying that these ideas about mental health are kind of taboo or they’re dismissed, but then seeing that there is sometimes a problematic culture,” Quiroz said. “I’m just wanting to help people.”
This isn’t an uncommon idea; Quiroz said she’s learning in her classes that specializing is a good idea since mental health care is such a broad field.
Therapists might specialize in treating patients with certain diagnoses or who come from certain backgrounds that they are already familiar with.
Quiroz hopes to push back against the stigmatization of mental health that she sees within the Latinx community.
“Our psychology is to work hard and to suppress feelings, and it’s not necessarily a good thing, it’s just how we’ve been raised,” Quiroz said.
She hopes to start her own business one day, a mental health nonprofit that could work with other groups on matters like law and educational services for the community.
In the meantime, Quiroz has her classes, multiple dance groups and plenty of volunteer work to focus on.
“We should do as much as we can so that we can create equity and make it so that people are able to get the resources they need,” Quiroz said.