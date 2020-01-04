URBANA — It started out as a New Year’s party two years ago
But president Aimee Ntalasi and her group, Femmes en Action, wanted to add more importance to their gathering on Monday night at the Radisson Hotel in Urbana.
The group that was formed three years ago to bring together Congolese women in the Champaign-Urbana area decided to honor members who contributed to the community in various ways.
“We thought, ‘This year, it’s a special day. We should set up something nice for the people in our community,’” Thethe Kidimbu said.
The group honored Lisette Mbaki, owner of The Best of Africa’s Food Store, who provided an office for the Congolese Community of Champaign County above the business she runs with her husband, Memoire Budimbu. Junette Nsenga was honored for opening her own business, Chikwana, that sells basic Congolese foods. Fanta Seck and Soukeye Dieng, neither of whom are Congolese, were honored for their work at Sister and Sister’s Hair Braiding.
Jeannine Vita Bumba, the French liaison for the Urbana School District, and Lydie Maole, who works for Credit Union Bank and helps translate for French and Lingala speakers, were recognized for helping people who aren’t fluent with the English language.
“They did something new in our community,” Ntalasi said. “Like the African store. Some of them teach French at the schools. It’s something new that we didn’t have.”
Groups like Femmes en Action have formed organically in C-U as the Congolese population has grown.
The other group included in Monday’s event was Simba, a Congolese soccer team that plays in the Champaign Park District league. After games, Simba hosts barbecues that Congolese people throughout the community attend.
Simba also brings together their countrymen from far and wide. Each year, they play a game against a Congolese team from another city.
“The goal is to figure out what’s going on in other states, how they live,” said Michel Kalenga, Simba’s coach. “And when they come here, to show them Champaign, too.”
The gathering started with a prayer, and went until the early hours of the morning.
“We just wanted all of the Congolese to be together,” Kalenga said.