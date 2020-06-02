CHAMPAIGN — Three generations of the Piercy family arrived at Mosser’s Shoes by Market Place Mall to look at the evidence of Sunday’s looting.
For the time being, that’s all they could do.
Once their insurance adjuster arrived to assess the damage, the family owners of the store could begin picking up the shoes strewn across the ground, reassembling the sunglass and sock stands that took so long to piece together, and looking into replacing the doors and the carpet that’s sprinkled with tiny shards of glass so that customers could walk around barefoot.
“We thought COVID was crazy enough,” JP Piercy said.
The previous day, JP was at the store preparing for Tuesday’s planned reopening when he received a text from an employee who told them about a Facebook post making the rounds about a planned riot at Market Place.
Piercy left quickly, and around 5:30 p.m., they watched a Facebook Live feed as their front windows were bashed and dozens of looters flowed into the store.
For just over two minutes, people ran in the store, many quickly grabbing what they could carry out. Some, the family noticed, simply ran in and left empty-handed.
After the commotion died down, JP came back to the store. When he arrived, the shards of glass had already been swept to the side. Because no stores were open to sell them plywood, they had to use scraps they already had around the store.
“It’s devastating,” JP said. “We’re still in shock at the whole thing.”
The Piercys were especially excited this week. Tuesday was supposed to be their reopening after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For weeks, JP and his wife, Jennifer, along with JP’s parents, fellow store owners Jim and Jani, and their four children had meticulously taken inventory so that they’d be completely ready.
The Piercys weren’t bitter or hostile toward looters. While they were generally somber, at times they were even able to take a pragmatic and lighthearted look at the events.
Still, Sunday’s events were gut-wrenching. They’ve already missed out on sales from April and May, two of the year’s three top-selling months when sandals fly off the shelves.
Now, they’re not sure when they’ll reopen.
“It’s kind of a death of dreams,” Jani said.
As eight members of the Piercy family milled around the store on Monday, Champaign City Council member Will Kyles walked through the door. Kyles built a relationship with the Piercys when they owned the building that housed Berean Covenant Church, where he’s an assistant pastor.
“They were so kind to us,” Kyles said. “They’re just good people.”
After making sure his friends were all right, Kyles asked if they wanted to hold hands and pray, which they did. They prayed for their family, their community, and for the people that looted the store.
After saying “amen,” Jani put her head in her hands and shed a few tears before embracing her daughter-in-law.
“I believe that you guys will be stronger than ever, and this will only be part of the story,” Kyles said.
“I’m the glass-half-full kind of guy — like, ‘I guess they didn’t take all the shoes,’” he added with a smile, looking at the racks that remained untouched. “So keep the fire that moves you.”