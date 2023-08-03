Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
VILLA GROVE — Known as a railroad town, Villa Grove is taking steps to preserve some of that history.
Work has been ongoing to repaint the vintage caboose that has been a fixture in Henson Park.
At a cost of about $18,000, with much of it being paid for by the village of Villa Grove, volunteers from the Rotary and Lions clubs are helping to refurbish the exterior of the former Chicago & Eastern Illinois caboose.
Oakwood Restoration and Sandblasting Services was contracted to sandblast and repaint the caboose.
“We found a contractor online who was able to do a special kind of blasting because the caboose is in the neighborhood with houses 50 yards away and near a golf course,” said Mike Cline, who with Burton Rund is spearheading the project.
Rund said the Oakwood firm used vapor blasting to remove old paint and other material prior to painting. The process reduces the amount of dust by about 90 percent.
Crew under heavy hoods worked in extremely hot and humid conditions last week.
“These guys were under hoods blasting with water. They were soaking wet and hot. It was a miserable job,” Rund said.
Cline said they made about a dozen trips to the store to get water for the workers, each of whom drank about two bottles before resuming work.
This marks the first thorough restoration paint job for the caboose since it was placed in the park in 1995.
“If there’s anybody that gets credit, it’s the city council, because they chose to remove the existing paint on the caboose and go with a higher-quality job rather than volunteers, like it had been done in the past,” Rund said. “They came up with the extra money.”
Cline estimated at least 10 volunteers assisted with the work. The Lions Club, for instance, erected a chain-link fence around the site. The Rotary will pay the cost for extra paint used.
The local Paul’s Machine and Welding volunteered to cut the caboose’s 16 polycarbonate windows, which Cline and Rund will install. There are eight windows in the cupola alone.
While the work has progressed, a family of birds has refused to abandon its nest of babies in the cupola despite the noise and activity.
White paint was being added to the caboose’s trim Tuesday morning.
Cline said the caboose restoration was a Rotary Club idea, “but the Lions Club got involved early, too, and once the city bought in, everything gained momentum.”
The caboose was painted to match the style of that day. Three-foot CE&I decals that had been taken off the caboose and stored in a local garage during an earlier painting were retrieved.
The caboose first received a prime coat of grey with a finish coat of scarlet.
During the blasting work, it was discovered some parts of the caboose had corroded more than originally thought. They will be patched.
“When they were blasting, they blasted through the metal,” Cline said. “It’s minor.”
The caboose interior was cleaned out — Cline and Rund removed beer cans and other trash. The interior has a stove, ice box and restroom area.
“I guess the renovation of the inside is for another team for another year,” Rund said, noting the interior won’t be open to the public.
In the early part of the last century, Villa Grove was home to a railroad roundhouse where mechanics worked on locomotives. The community was selected because it is equidistant between St. Louis and Chicago.
At one time, six to eight passenger trains rolled through Villa Grove daily. Train service declined in the 1940s, and it was estimated that’s when the use of the roundhouse was stopped.
The turntable, which was used to point the engines into stalls, was taken out. After the Villa Grove site was closed, engines were repaired in Danville.