All of East Central Illinois will be under a heat advisory starting Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says the advisory will be in effect from noon Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.
Ford and Iroquois counties will be under the advisory from noon Saturday until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Heat index values could be anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees.
Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room and take extra precautions if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.
You should also wear lightweight and loose fit clothing when possible.
Young children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any reason.