For the second straight May, a world-class women's sports figure will deliver the keynote speech at the UI's May commencement ceremony.
Following World Cup-winning Team USA soccer coach Jill Ellis: Olympic track and field legend JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE, a three-time gold medalist and three-time contributor to our Sunday Big 10 feature. A few things you ought to know:
1. She is who she is — philanthropist, role model, motivational speaker — in part because of another Olympian on the short list for greatest female athlete of all-time.
“When I was younger, (the 1975 docudrama) 'The Wilma Rudolph Story' was inspiring to me,” she told us. “Wilma was born with the debilitating disease — polio. She went on to conquer the world in a sport I love so dearly.
"She became the first woman to win three Olympic gold medals, in the 1960 Tokyo Olympic Games. Amazing. Wilma dealt with many more obstacles that could have given her reason to be a bitter person. But she had an inner strength that couldn’t be broken.
"I had the opportunity to meet her in the early '80s and we established a friendship that grew until the day she was called home. She was my friend and my source of strength and a reminder to not let situations or people get the best of you.
"Wilma did everything with a smile and that’s exactly how I live my life, regardless how tough it may get at times. A never-give-up attitude. That’s the Wilma Rudolph I knew and loved."
2. The same proud-to-be-an-American feeling she had while draped in the stars and stripes on medal stands in Seoul and Barcelona, Joyner-Kersee also experienced on Jan. 20, 2021, the day Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president.
“My great-grandparents never in their wildest of dreams could have imagined this moment was even possible,” she told us. “I only wish my mother was here to witness this historic event.
“Our country has made great strides, but there is more work ahead. When a woman can become the vice president of the United States, we all rise.”
3. To mark the end of Black History Month, the start of Women’s History Month and the pride of East St. Louis’ 61st birthday, Joyner-Kersee was honored on the House floor just last Friday.
Said C-U’s new U.S. representative, Nikki Budzinski: "Let’s recognize incredible folks like Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who have not only broken barriers and achieved greatness but also used their success to make the world a better place.”