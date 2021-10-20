DANVILLE — Jelani Day was laid to rest Tuesday morning, but his family will not rest until they find out what happened to him.
The 25-year-old Danville native, a student at Illinois State University whose body was found in the Illinois River Sept. 4, was reported missing by his family 10 days earlier. He was identified about three weeks later.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and other representatives from his Rainbow PUSH Coalition attended Tuesday’s burial service at Danville’s Spring Hill Cemetery. They later spoke at Champaign’s Grove Street Church of God in Christ.
Jackson said his coalition plans to stage a march next Tuesday in the LaSalle County city of Peru, demanding action in the investigation of how Mr. Day died. Peru is where Mr. Day’s car was found Aug. 25. The Illinois River runs through that town.
“We’re not going to stop until it’s over,” said Jackson, who said racism has entered the criminal-justice system.
He said the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice should conduct “a thorough investigation, because it smells like another Emmett Till case all over again.” Till, a 14-year-old Black youth, was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly offending a White woman in her family’s grocery store.
Jackson’s son, Jonathan Jackson, a spokesman for Rainbow PUSH, decried the “lackluster response and indifference” by authorities in Mr. Day’s case.
“A mother should not have to pay a private investigator” when police should be doing their job, Jonathan Jackson said. “A mother should not have to end up going in her pocket in a time of such ... bereavement to try to chase down cameras, medical reports, to pay for another autopsy.”
He asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to use the full resources of the state to bring about resolution of the case.
The family has called for a third autopsy after results from the first and second autopsies on Mr. Day’s body offered conflicting information. A Facebook post by Mr. Day’s siblings indicated the pathologist conducting the second autopsy did not have all the body parts and organs of their brother’s body. Family members said they were under the impression the state lab still has some of Mr. Day’s body as part of the investigation. They said there are also major organs that are damaged — “mush and liquefied.”
The family also said the second pathologist was confused by how the first pathologist performed the first autopsy. They said they are in the process of having a third autopsy done.
The family said they “suspect foul play” on the part of the LaSalle County coroner, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and LaSalle, Peru and Bloomington police departments. They said for that reason, the FBI should be involved in the case. Jonathan Jackson said the Day case needs to be handled at the federal level.
“This man was a medical student in good graces,” Jackson said. “It’s been a lack of compassion and caring.”
He asked anyone from LaSalle County who has information to step forward when Rainbow PUSH comes to Peru on Tuesday. Jackson said Rainbow PUSH representatives attended the burial and spoke at the church because they had been invited.
Bishop Tavis Grant, Rainbow PUSH’s national field director, said they were there “because Black and Brown lives matter. We want the attorney general to use the full force of his office.
“How does a coroner tell any citizen, particularly a mother who has lost her son under these circumstances: ‘I could not call you back because I have a bad cellphone?’
“There are a thousand cases the FBI is investigating with Black and Brown victims where the local municipality did not follow through and the trail went cold. Well, we’ve got to light up the trail and turn up the heat.”
The Rev. Charles Nash Sr., president of the Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana, said it seems like the Day family is not getting “a fair shake.”
“We want the family to know that we are concerned,” Nash said, “because it could have been one of our sons. It could have been one of our grandsons.
“This family should not have had to wait this long, and even now, they still do not have answers to what happened, and so we’re praying and we’re in support.”