URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted she drove drunk and got in a crash that seriously injured her three children has been sentenced to four years of probation and six months in jail.
Judge Adam Dill on Friday ordered that Kashira Pettigrew, 30, who listed an address on Peachtree, spend the first 60 days in jail but held the rest of the jail sentence in remission, depending on how she progresses on probation.
Pettigrew, who testified that she drank to excess because another daughter was murdered three years ago, pleaded guilty in late May to aggravated DUI. She has been in counseling and treatment since. In exchange, the state’s attorney’s office dismissed a second misdemeanor DUI case against Pettigrew in which children were also alleged to have been in the vehicle when she drove drunk. Both happened in the fall of 2018.
Pettigrew admitted that on Nov. 20, she wrecked her vehicle on Interstate 74 near the Cunningham Avenue exit.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Pettigrew drove off the highway, crashed through a fence and hit a building north of the interstate.
Her three children, all under the age of 12, sustained serious injuries. One had broken facial bones and another had a broken rib and chest injuries. Two had concussions.
Pettigrew’s blood-alcohol concentration was measured at 0.154 percent, almost twice the 0.08 limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated. She admitted she had been drinking cognac at the relative’s house before the crash. Her license was suspended because of an October DUI arrest.
To aggravate Pettigrew’s sentence, Hinman had called the troopers who handled the collision to tell Dill more about it. She also had a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy tell him about the circumstances of the case that was dismissed.
On Oct. 2, Pettigrew allegedly hit a vehicle on Appletree Drive near her home, pushing it into another, then proceeded home. A witness reported seeing at least two children in her vehicle but neither Pettigrew nor a man at her home would allow the deputy in the house that night to check on her children.
Representatives of the Department of Children and Family Services were summoned and the children were eventually taken from Pettigrew and put in the care of their father. She is working with the family court to get them back.
Pettigrew’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, had Pettigrew tell the judge about the effect on her of having her 7-year-old daughter fatally beaten by the child’s father in Georgia. He was eventually convicted of the murder.
A repentant Pettigrew said since her arrests, and through counseling, she has come to understand the severity of what she did. She admitted using alcohol to deal with her grief and said she has made significant life changes in hopes of getting her children back, including pleading guilty in the felony DUI case.
“I take full responsibility for my actions. It was a very selfish thing to do,” Pettigrew said.
Hinman had argued for a five-year prison term for Pettigrew, noting that her blood-alcohol concentration in the dismissed case was 0.267 percent after that crash and 0.154 in the other that injured her children — both within six weeks of each other. The maximum she could have received was seven years in prison.
“She has gotten lucky. Now is the time for justice and deterrence,” argued Hinman.
Propps said Pettigrew had a difficult childhood being raised by a grandmother and prior to her arrest for the DUI had never been in jail. She said it was not unusual to see someone who has lost a child turn to alcohol.
“That is enough to destroy a parent,” Propps said.
Propps reminded Dill that Pettigrew is cooperating with the court and counseling in her family case, and asked for a community-based sentence or home confinement in lieu of jail or prison.
Dill said it was obvious that the tragedy of Pettigrew’s daughter’s death sent her into a downward spiral of alcohol abuse but said she still needed to be punished.