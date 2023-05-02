URBANA — University of Illinois Alumni Association President Jennifer Dillavou is being remembered as a tireless advocate for the university’s mission.
Chancellor Robert Jones announced the death of Ms. Dillavou in an email to the campus community, saying she died after a “tenacious fight with cancer.”
Ms. Dillavou died Saturday. She was at home surrounded by family and friends, Jones said.
“As the first woman to serve as the permanent president of the UIAA, Jen was breaking new ground from the moment she returned,” Jones said. “For the six years we worked together, Jen was a tireless advocate for our university’s mission.”
Ms. Dillavou joined the UI Alumni Association in 2017 as its president.
She was a Champaign native, and attended Carrie Busey Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the UI College of Education in 1982.
Jones said Ms. Dillavou began her career in higher education with the University of Illinois Foundation and held leadership roles at Indiana University, Georgia State, Carnegie Mellon and Ohio University before returning to the UI.
Jones said he was writing the message to honor Ms. Dillavou’s professional service and achievement as a member of the UI’s leadership team and president of one of the largest alumni associations in the country.
“But to those who worked with her as a colleague or for the alumni who met her at events or members of the local community who watched her grow up, I think what defined Jen was the enthusiastic joy she took in everything she did, small or grand,” he said.
A campus celebration of life in Ms. Dillavou’s honor was set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Foellinger Great Hall at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.