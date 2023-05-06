URBANA — Most college students dread finals week, but not University of Illinois sophomore Hannah Hong.
As a member of the diving team, Hong has “learned the power of positive affirmations and deep breathing” that come in handy before exams, which started Friday across campus.
“I stay calm by taking it one hour at a time, one day at a time, still treating myself by getting a coffee every morning,” she said. “Finals are not about the last week of school; they are about the whole semester.”
Hong believes the best ways to prepare for finals are to actively participate in class, review lecture notes and “build good relationships with the TAs and professors.”
It also helps to have family close by. Hong graduated from Centennial High School and goes home a few times a week, “mainly to see my cats.” Older sister Emily, who graduated Thursday from nursing school at the University of Illinois Chicago, gave Hannah memorable advice on how to get through finals: If you’re feeling stressed, you should think about each of your cats and why you love them.
It must work because both Hong sisters maintain nearly perfect GPAs.
Freshman Katherine Bruce, a Central High School graduate, also appreciates having family close by during finals week. Bruce loves having “the best of both worlds.”
Last semester, her family helped her recover after spiking a fever right before a three-hour chemistry final. “You will get physically sick and run down if you cram and stay up late,” she said. “My parents brought my favorite treats and medicine, as well as talking to me on the phone every night to keep my spirits up.”
Bruce is feeling much better heading into finals week this time around. She started studying earlier in the semester and makes sure to get enough sleep, exercise and fresh air. She and her friends are planning their post-finals celebration and last night in the dorm together.
Freshman Brynn Tsiakals, a Centennial graduate and community health major, gets more than just home-cooked meals and grocery trips from her family during finals — she gets chemistry tutoring. Her dad, Nick Tsiakals, studied chemical engineering at the UI. Whenever she gets stuck on a problem, he is there for her “with this huge, massive white board — so unnecessary,” she said.
Perhaps the best advice for finals came from Brynn’s mom, Dee Tsiaklas, who also graduated from the UI. As Unit 4’s first board-certified behavior analyst, she knows how to help students get through hard times. She reminds Brynn that stress and negative feelings are temporary, and times like these always pass.
More advice from around campus for freshmen new to finals week:
— Sophomore Sydney Thach, a marketing and information systems major from Chicago, had group presentations for most of her finals. The best way to ace group finals: “Establish roles for accountability — there is always that one person,” she said.
— Sophomore Farwah Wasiq, an integrative biology major from Peoria, said that freshman year finals were like “college culture shock,” and she regrets not taking them more seriously. “Don’t waste time doing nothing. There are no retakes in college.”