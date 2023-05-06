Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.