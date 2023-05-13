A 'truly heroic' effort

Who would Olympic great Jackie Joyner-Kersee's weekend host like to award with a gold medal?

“That’s an easy one," UI Chancellor Robert Jones said on commencement eve. "I’d award gold medals to all of the students in 2020 and 2021 who did every single thing we asked of them during the pandemic to be able to come back together in a way that protected them and all of our community.

"During one of the most frightening and uncertain periods in most of our lives, our students all came together and helped make this university one of the safest places in the world. They were truly heroic, and I do not believe our community and our state gave those young women and men the credit and recognition they all deserve.”