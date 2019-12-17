CHAMPAIGN — The Housing Authority of Champaign County will launch a YouthBuild job training and education program for teens and young adults with the help of a $1.5 million federal grant.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis was in Champaign on Monday to announce the U.S. Department of Labor grant with housing authority Executive Director David Northern Sr.
YouthBuild is intended to help at-risk teens and young adults ages 16-21 complete high school, learn a trade or profession and go to work.
The program partners with unions to serve as pre-apprenticeships in which participants learn building trades and build housing for low-income and homeless people.
But, Northern said, young people learning construction trades through the program may work on other project sites in the area. And there will be opportunities for participants to learn other professions, through partnerships in the local community, he said.
Northern called YouthBuild a potentially lifesaving opportunity for many young people.
“This is a great day for us at the housing authority — but not just for us, but the whole community,” he said.
The housing authority held a meeting with several community partners back in September to discuss a common dream of developing a YouthBuild program in collaboration with more than $100 million in development the housing authority has undertaken, according to Northern.
The federal money will help fund the YouthBuild program for three years, with a goal of 84 young people helped over that period, Northern said.
Davis said there are already YouthBuild programs in Macon, Madison and McLean counties in his district.
YouthBuild has strong bipartisan support in Washington and there’s no better agency in Champaign County to lead the local program than the housing authority, Davis said.
Through this program, young people learn construction, information technology and certified nursing assistant skills they can use to find jobs, according to Davis. Those who didn’t complete high school can also get their General Education Development (GED) alternate high school diploma, he said.
“You know what, we’re going to see people succeed,” Davis said.
The program will be implemented over four months, and will seek to work with multiple community partners, according to Lily Walton, the local YouthBuild program’s interim director.
The first YouthBuild program was established in East Harlem in 1978, and there are now 360 YouthBuild programs around the world, with more than 200 in the U.S., according to YouthBuild USA/YouthBuild International.
There are about 4.9 million young adults ages 16-24 in U.S. who aren’t in school or aren’t working, and of these, as many as 3 million youth are living in poverty, YouthBuild officials say.