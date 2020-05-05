Jodi Heckel | With races canceled or postponed, runners are improvising
Stephanie Cummings of Mahomet planned to run the Christie Clinic Illinois 5K on April 24 with her young daughter, then head to Ohio the next day to join friends to run the Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon in Canton, Ohio, two days later.
Then, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois Marathon races have been postponed, and the Hall of Fame Marathon was canceled, as were some other races Cummings had entered.
“Everything was postponed and canceled, and I was starting to feel kind of sad. I needed something to look forward to that wasn’t going to get canceled or postponed,” she said.
So she decided to run an impromptu half-marathon on her own on the day she would have been running the marathon. She planned a race course around Mahomet that would pass locations that were meaningful to her, including her children’s schools and the house of a running friend who put out food for an aid station.
Cummings also designed her own race medal that said “Covid-19 Half. Isolated, not alone,” and her husband carved the design onto a piece of wood.
She ran her half-marathon on April 26, and her children — 9-year-old Claire and 7-year-old Austin — created a finish line with music and food and a paper tape for her to run through.
Her friend ran a virtual 10K the next day, and Cummings designed a medal for her that her husband made as well.
This past weekend, she ran a virtual relay with her Ohio friends. Each of the four runners ran 15 miles, split among three runs they did on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They texted in a group chat, and when one runner finished her relay segment, the next runner began her run.
“We’ve got a whole COVID-19 race series. It’s been fun having something to look forward to, when you’ve done the work and are not sure when anything real is going to happen,” Cummings said.
Cummings is designing a medal for that virtual race, too.
“We’re keeping ourselves entertained, and keeping my husband and his woodworking tools busy,” she said.
“I wanted something tangible to look back on and commemorate the time and not just be waiting for everything to open up again,” Cummings said. “I can look back and say, ‘That was a hard time but this was something I did during that time.’”
May the Fourth Be With You 5K
Rachel Roegman of Urbana has been trying to keep her five-year-old twins active. Isaac, nicknamed Izzy, and Serena have been running several times a week with Roegman, training for a virtual 5K race.
“They already liked running, and we wanted to make sure they were getting out of the house every day,” said Roegman, adding the training is also part of their PE activities since schools closed and went to online learning with the state’s stay-at-home order.
“I’m a goal-oriented runner myself. I saw an ad for virtual 5Ks where you could get a bib and a medal,” Roegman said.
She chose May 4 as the date for the 5K because Izzy loves Star Wars. He got a May the Fourth Be With You medal, and Serena chose a dragonfly medal.
The twins began training on March 31. Roegman runs with them several times a week on a 1-kilometer path in Urbana’s South Ridge Park.
Izzy has been working toward his goal of running the 1K loop without walking, and Serena completed her longest distance ever — three kilometers — and she’s learned about pacing. They’ve been keeping handwritten charts of their progress.
“We sometimes play games when we run. We’ve been reading ‘Harry Potter’ and they’ll pick up sticks for wands and cast spells on me. They’ll stop and pick some dandelions or look at a butterfly,” Roegman said. “I try to balance focus on the task with having fun. This is supposed to be fun and focus on being outside and in nature.”
250-plus run virtual Allerton Races
The Allerton Races — a 5K, 10K and half-marathon — moved to virtual races this spring. Participants could run their distances between April 10 and May 4. More than 250 did so, and race director Dean Hixson expects the virtual races to net more than $7,000, to be split between Make-A-Wish Illinois and Allerton Park.
Jodi Heckel, a writer for the University of Illinois News Bureau, is a runner and triathlete. You can email her at prairieathlete@gmail.com or follow her at twitter.com/jodiheckel. Her blog is at news-gazette.com/blogs/starting-line.
News-Gazette