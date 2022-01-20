URBANA — More than three decades after his late father left office as Champaign County sheriff, Savoy Village President John Brown has begun circulating petitions to run for sheriff himself.
Brown, a Republican, said Wednesday he’s “99 percent” sure he will run and has already let current Democratic Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman know, as a courtesy.
The son of the late three-term county Sheriff Joe Brown, John Brown will have served in law enforcement 32 years by the time the election rolls around — with 22 of those years in a supervisory and command role — he said.
He retired as a lieutenant from University of Illinois police after 30 years and in September 2020 began his current position as deputy chief of Tolono police.
Brown said he and his twin brother, Rantoul police Chief Tony Brown, have talked in the past about one of them following in their father’s footsteps one day.
Now, he said, the timing is right for him to run, given his law enforcement and command experience and the current high rate of crime and violence in the community.
“If I chose not to do it, I’d have regrets that I missed my opportunity,” Brown said.
The one percent chance he wouldn’t run, he said, is based on making sure he can put the right kind of campaign together.
Brown said he plans on making a more formal announcement closer to the March 14 candidate filing deadline for the June 28 primaries.
If he’s ultimately elected sheriff, Brown said he would have to resign both as Savoy’s village president and as public administrator and guardian for Champaign County to avoid conflicts of interest.
Brown, who was raised in Rantoul, attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and received a degree in administration of justice. He served as a Savoy village trustee from 2005 until last year, when he was elected village president.