URBANA — A Joliet man who allegedly tried to interest a University of Illinois student in drugs he had for sale is behind bars on weapons and drug charges.
Judge John Kennedy on Tuesday set bond at $100,000 for Bryant Smith, 22, after hearing the allegations behind charges of armed violence, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis filed Tuesday against Smith.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, a man later identified as Smith came out of the Circle K, 59 E. Green St., C, and approached a 20-year-old female UI student.
Smith reportedly asked her if she used cannabis and said he had that and the anti-anxiety medication Xanax.
He then opened a backpack to show her the drugs and the woman saw part of a handgun. The sight of the gun prompted her to run to a nearby car and jump into the lap of the driver, Alferink said.
Police were called and found Smith on a scooter nearby. In his backpack was a .40-caliber handgun with a laser sight on it, intended to improve aim, and hollow-point ammunition in its magazine.
Because of prior convictions for theft and forgery, Smith is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Police also found two plastic bags of cannabis weighing just over 50 grams in his backpack. He also had several empty plastic bags, Alferink said.
Smith was identified by the UI student as the man with the backpack that contained the gun.
In addition to his prior convictions, Alferink said Smith had pending cases involving driving under the influence and domestic battery.
Kennedy told Smith to be back in court Aug. 1 for a probable-cause hearing.