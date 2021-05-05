DANVILLE - A Phoenix, Illinois, man faces decades in prison when he is sentenced this summer for the murder of a Danville man two years ago.
Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey on Wednesday found Percy L. Freeman, 28, guilty of the first-degree murder and aggravated battery of Roosevelt Anderson.
She revoked his bond and set sentencing for July 2. He faces up to 75 years in prison.
On April 24, 2019, Mr. Anderson, 25, was found lying in the 900 block of Redden Court with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana where he died the next day.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Danville police learned that Freeman, along with three others, allegedly tracked Mr. Anderson through the Fair Oaks housing complex and began striking him with fists as well as pistol-whipping him.
It’s alleged that co-defendant Denzel R. Aldridge, 23, of Danville, was the man who pulled out a gun and shot Mr. Anderson once in the head.
Aldridge’s case is unresolved. He’s due back in court later this month. Besides murder, he is also charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Fahey found Freeman accountable for the actions of Aldridge.
Lacy said a key piece of evidence was video surveillance from the Vermilion County Housing Authority but there was also testimony from Danville police and independent witnesses.
The case was prosecuted by Jonathan McKay and Dan Weiler, two assistants from Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.
Two other men charged were acquitted in bench trials in 2020.
Tariq Wilson, 21, of Danville, was acquitted of murder by Fahey in November and Tavares A. Mitchell, 24, of Danville, was acquitted by Judge Tom O’Shaughnessy of aggravated battery and mob action in September.
"Violent crime will not be tolerated in our community," said Lacy, who thanked Danville police for their dedication to the case.
"(The) verdict demonstrates that partnerships with Attorney General Raoul's office and local law enforcement are vital to protecting our community."