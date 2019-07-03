Judge James Shadid has denied a defense request to delay the start of Brendt Christensen’s sentencing.

In an ruling issued Wednesday morning, the judge ordered prosecutors to turn over to the defense specific “victim impact video clips” the government plans to play at sentencing. Prosecutors must also provide transcripts of those short videos and transcripts of the uncut videos by 5 p.m. today.

Defense lawyers on Tuesday claimed prosecutors at the last minute turned over a large amount of victim impact videos, including some of the victim: slain University of Illinois visiting scholar Yingying Zhang. The defense said it would take weeks to translate and transcribe the videos from Chinese to English and asked the judge to either bar the videos from sentencing or delay sentencing until July 29.

Christensen’s sentencing is set to start Monday when a jury will decide if he gets death or life in prison.