URBANA — A Champaign County judge Thursday found a former Urbana school administrator guilty of attempted eavesdropping for trying to surreptitiously tape-record a closed session of the school board.
Judge Ben Dyer’s finding that the state presented sufficient evidence to find Samuel Byndom, 38, guilty of that misdemeanor offense, brings to a close a criminal case that started almost four years ago against the backdrop of internal strife in the district over issues of discipline, hiring and diversity.
The carefully worded facts presented to Dyer Thursday were the result of an agreement between Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar and Byndom attorney Steve Beckett of Urbana to hold a stipulated bench trial. Somewhat akin to a guilty plea, the parties agree on the evidence but the defendant asks the judge to make a finding of guilt or innocence and impose sentence.
Calling the highly-educated Byndom’s conduct “certainly beneath him,” the judge noted that Byndom believed he was justified in planting a “spy pen” in a closed session of the school board to record what he thought was going to be talk of his and other administrators’ firings and a potentially illegal hiring audit.
Dyer said Byndom did not gain anything from his action and felt Byndom’s remorse was sincere. The judge quoted supporters who described Byndom as “motivated, inspirational” and possessing a “warm and generous spirit.”
Former longtime Urbana school board president John Dimit, who testimony showed asked former Superintendent Don Owen if he’d be willing to fire Byndom, even wrote a letter of support for him.
Dimit told the judge that Byndom had already suffered enough by losing his job and taking a hit to his reputation and that there was no need to prolong that suffering.
“I agree,” said Dyer, who said the punishment should be proportionate to the crime and sentenced Byndom to three months of court supervision, 30 hours of public service and a $1,500 fine.
If Byndom carries out those terms and gets in no trouble with the law, no conviction will enter on his record. Further, in two years, he can try to have the case expunged, which, if successful, would treat the matter as if it never happened.
Background
Although Thursday’s hearing was only about 30 minutes, it took years to get to it.
Dyer was well-versed in the internal drama of the district politics and mistrust between board members, administration and staff, having heard hours of testimony over four days in December 2020, February 2021 and February and March 2022, during pretrial motions on what could and could not be presented to a jury at Byndom’s criminal trial.
Witnesses included former school district employees, board members and Owen, the fired superintendent who settled his own lawsuit against the district short of trial for $100,000 a year ago.
Testimony revealed that Byndom was hired in August 2013 as the school district’s director of adult education and served in that post until his promotion in 2017 to assistant superintendent of learning and instruction under Owen.
Owen, who had been with the Urbana school district nearly 30 years, was placed on administrative leave by the school board in December 2018 and informed about a month later that his contract would not be renewed. Offered a teaching position, Owen ultimately resigned in September 2019.
In a lawsuit that Owen filed later in 2019 claiming he was wrongly fired, he alleged that the board fired him because he questioned the propriety of an audit that the board had ordered to review the hiring of several minority faculty and staff members.
Those folks were hired to implement a “restorative justice” plan the board had put in place in early 2018 to address inequities in discipline and to lessen the racial disparity ratio between students and staff.
However, their hiring sparked complaints from district staff and union members to board members that Owen and his cabinet were skirting hiring practices.
In response to those complaints, the board planned a surprise secret audit to review how those folks were chosen.
Testimony was that at a Sept. 24, 2018, closed session of the board of education, Dimit asked Owen if he would fire Byndom if directed to by the board. Owen responded that he would fire anyone for cause but said he had no cause to fire Byndom.
Later, it was discovered that no recording had been made of that meeting and no minutes were generated when the performance of Owen, Byndom and another assistant superintendent were discussed.
Lozar said staff called the lack of a recording an oversight, the result of miscommunication between two employees, each of whom thought the other was taking care of the recording.
The pen purchase
Beckett said after that September 2018 meeting, word of the secret hiring audit began circulating through the district and his client believed that the superintendent and his assistants were going to be fired.
Byndom had notified the Champaign County branch of the NAACP about his concerns over the hiring audit, which had not been made public, but was told there had to be evidence of something amiss.
Distrustful of the board given the non-recording of its September closed session, and believing he was collecting evidence of what could be an unlawful audit based on race, Byndom decided to secretly record the October closed board session.
He placed an order for a voice-activated recording device that looked like a pen from his district work computer.
However, three days before the board meeting, Kevin Erlinger, a district teacher and information technology coordinator who was among those critical of the administration's hires and Byndom, testified that he found in Byndom’s personal email, an order confirmation from a company called “SpyGuy.”
Erlinger testified he found it while installing software updates on district computers and brought it to the attention of a board member rather than his own boss or the superintendent.
On Oct. 28, 2018, when the board adjourned to closed session to discuss employment issues, an acceptable reason under the Open Meetings Act, a board member found the recording pen, removed it, and continued with the meeting.
Police were contacted and Byndom was criminally charged about two weeks later.
Long-awaited resolution
Lozar said the sentence Dyer gave Byndom Thursday was an offer that he had made to Byndom much earlier if Byndom would plead guilty. Byndom was not willing to do that and instead asked the judge to make a finding based on the evidence.
“His subjective belief that he was justified (in recording a closed session) was not a legally approved reason for doing this. The court repudiated that argument at the end of our last hearing,” Lozar said. “The statute does not allow for you to do that because there are so many alternative methods that could be employed.”
“The state’s goal from the beginning was to get Dr. Byndom to take some level of responsibility for his actions. In our view, there was a reluctance to accept any responsibility until recently,” Lozar said.
When it was his turn to address the judge, Byndom expressed regret for his actions, which he said were prompted by “wanting to bring to light elements of injustice within the school district.”
“I know there are better ways,” he told Dyer, saying he hoped the judge would consider his other contributions in the form of his service to the military and the Urbana Human Relations Commission.
Beckett called the case one born of “secrecy and mistrust.”
“Did Samuel screw up? Yeah, he admits he screwed up. He could have walked in the meeting and said, ‘I’m going to record you.’ None of this stuff would have happened if everybody had just been open,” he said
Byndom, who was fired by the Urbana school board, now lives in San Antonio, Texas, and with his wife runs a consulting business focusing on issues such as inclusive leadership in the workplace, business organization and counseling.