URBANA - Despite a prosecutor’s efforts to illustrate the deadly effects of heroin as he argued for a prison sentence for a drug dealer, a judge sentenced him to four years of probation.
Chernenko Smith, 35, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Austin Drive, Urbana, had pleaded guilty in early April to possession with intent to deliver less than a gram of heroin, a Class 2 felony.
He admitted that on June 18, 2020, he had heroin he intended to sell in a home on Sheridan Drive in Champaign, where police said he was living. The drugs were found during a court-authorized search that also turned up a loaded handgun, a digital scale, plastic bags and paperwork belonging to Smith suggesting he lived there.
Because of his prior record, Smith faced an extended prison term of between three and 14 years.
When Smith pleaded guilty, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum agreed to dismiss more serious Class X and Class 1 felony counts and cap his sentencing recommendation at five years in prison, the number he sought Wednesday. Smith’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, asked Judge Roger Webber to impose probation.
To illustrate the occupational hazards of drug dealing, McCallum had Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup testify that last year in the county, there were 13 deaths by firearms and 53 deaths from drug overdoses. Of the latter, 42 involved people ingesting too much heroin or fentanyl.
Smith told the judge the birth of his fourth child, which happened while he was in jail waiting to resolve his case, made him want to do better.
Webber said he was willing to give Smith another chance at probation - he’s had it for other convictions for reckless discharge of a firearm, domestic battery and resisting a peace officer - but reminded him that if he fails he faces up to 14 years in prison.
As conditions of his probation, Webber ordered Smith to get a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations for treatment, perform 100 hours of public service, pay a $1,000 fine, and to catch up on the court-ordered child support of $3,000 he owes for one of his four children, who range in age from 11 to 1.
Smith served 172 days in jail prior to pleading guilty.