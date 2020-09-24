URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Wednesday reconsidered his decision to send a Champaign boy with a criminal record to prison.
But Judge Roger Webber warned the 14-year-old convicted carjacker that two years of probation could be more difficult for him than the few months he might have spent in prison.
The teen pleaded guilty in August to vehicular hijacking for taking a car at gunpoint on June 10 from an Urbana man, then leading police on a high-speed chase through two cities before being caught.
Earlier this month, Webber sentenced the teen to juvenile prison. His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan, filed a motion asking Webber to reconsider, saying that the teen’s behavior in detention after his guilty plea was stellar and showed that the teen had the potential to do better.
In custody since June 11, the teen told Webber that he realizes that he was listening to the wrong people and knew he could do better. He said he is now taking medication daily that “makes me think twice” and helps him to stay calm and plans to stay on it even when he feels better.
“I don’t want to be angry all the time,” said the youth, who had previously been to juvenile prison for his role in a group attack in January 2018 on a UI student near the Union who was hit in the face with a brick.
Under questioning by Sullivan, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Webber, the youth admitted that he was to blame for the actions that landed him behind bars. He told them he wanted to stay in school, then go on to the NBA.
Webber told the teen that any missteps on probation would undoubtedly result in him going to prison.
“You need to know that you are on thin ice,” said Webber, who resentenced the youth to a month of home confinement and ordered him to follow his mother’s house rules. He also ordered the boy to report to him monthly throughout his two years of probation.