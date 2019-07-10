URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted his role in a shooting and a domestic battery was given the opportunity Wednesday to escape a lengthy prison sentence.
However, if Anthony Parks, 17, fails to live up to the terms of his sentence under the juvenile criminal code, he will have to serve a 12-year sentence in adult prison.
Parks, who listed an address in the 1200 block of West Bradley Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated battery with a firearm and domestic battery under a hybrid provision of adult and juvenile court known as “extended jurisdiction juvenile.”
His plea agreement, worked out by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan, is intended to keep Parks from suffering the consequences of his actions in the adult criminal system.
Difanis explained to Parks that under the extended jurisdiction, he receives sentences in both adult and juvenile court but is given the opportunity to begin serving his sentence in the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he can’t be held past his 21st birthday. DOJJ officials determine how long that is.
“The adult sentence doesn’t come into play unless or until you mess up as a juvenile,” Difanis explained to Parks, who will turn 18 later this year. “If you violate any of the rules of DOJJ, if you violate any of the rules of parole, you’ll automatically be sentenced to 12 years in prison and as soon as you turn 18 will be sent to the Department of Corrections.”
Parks told Difanis that he understood.
The Class X shooting-related charge stemmed from a Feb. 3 incident that happened near the intersection of Bradley and James in Champaign.
Rietz said the shooting victim told police he had arranged to meet Khalid Purnell, 18, of Champaign, at that location to sell him cannabis. Purnell, Parks and another teen with them, Monee Briggs, 15, of Urbana, showed up, apparently intent on robbing the man.
When the victim revealed he didn’t have the cannabis with him, he said Purnell shot him in the leg while Parks allegedly shot him in the abdomen. Briggs also had a gun, he said.
Both Purnell and Briggs are already serving prison sentences for their roles in that crime and others.
However, Rietz said the victim couldn’t be located for trial against Parks. She was left with Parks’ assertion that his was an Airsoft pellet gun and that he didn’t fire the shots that wounded the victim.
Instead, the count to which he pleaded guilty said he was accountable for the actions of Purnell. That distinction didn’t change the potential penalties for the crime of six to 30 years behind bars.
Parks also admitted that on Sept. 4, during an argument with his girlfriend at her Urbana home, he shoved her, causing her to fall and hit her head.
Another count of aggravated battery with a firearm alleging that Parks was one of two men who shot two dice players at the Town Center apartment complex in the 2400 block of North Neil Street on Feb. 21 was dismissed as part of his negotiated plea. Rietz said the male victims in that incident were unable to identify Parks.
Difanis ordered the probation office to conduct a presentence investigation and write a report on Parks’ background that has to accompany him to juvenile prison.
The judge set another hearing for Aug. 12 to give the probation officer time to accomplish that. Parks will remain in the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center until then.