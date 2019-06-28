URBANA — Brendt Christensen’s lawyers will be able to mention at the upcoming sentencing hearing that Christensen offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, U.S. District Judge Jim Shadid decided Thursday.

But if they do, federal prosecutors will be able to put it in context, Shadid said at a pre-sentencing hearing in Peoria.

Prosecutors haven’t publicly said why they rejected the offer, but Shadid’s order said that the “United States contends that the circumstances of the plea negotiations show that defendant did not accept responsibility.”

And the prosecutors also apparently offered a plea deal to Christensen that was rejected, Shadid’s order said, noting that prosecutors had previously argued that “the nature and timing of Defendant’s offer (and the United States’ rejected offer) must be allowed into evidence.”

UPDATE: Family says 'there was no promise that Yingying’s remains would be discovered' In a motion filed Tuesday to exclude inaccurate victim-impact testimony during the sentencing phase of his trial, they said he made the offer six months after his arrest in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.

And while Christensen offered to reveal everything he knew about “the crime and the location of the victim’s remains,” Yingying Zhang’s family said Wednesday it was “leery” of the offer, as they didn’t trust Christensen to tell the truth, and “there was no promise that Yingying’s remains would be discovered.”

While Christensen was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing Ms. Zhang on June 9, 2017, her remains have never been found, despite extensive search efforts.

The plea offer was revealed Tuesday evening in a motion that was accidentally filed publicly, Assistant Federal Defender Elisabeth Pollock said, rebutting claims by the prosecution that it was released intentionally.

The 17-page motion was written by defense attorney Julie Brain, Pollock said, and included a mention of the plea offer on page 9.

Pollock said she proofread the document for spelling and filed the document for Brain.

Later that evening, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller called Pollock, asking if she knew the document mentioned the plea offer.

“No,” Pollock said she responded, followed by some expletives, and called it a “huge mistake.”

Two minutes later, she said she emailed the court clerk asking to retroactively seal the document.

Miller also tried to reach the clerk, and the document was later sealed, but not before it had been made public by the media.

Later that evening, the prosecutors filed a motion under seal asking that the document be taken down and accusing the defense of intentionally revealing the plea offer, which Pollock strongly objected to Thursday, noting that she had correctly filed another document under seal earlier that evening that mentioned the plea offer.

“I clearly accept Ms. Pollock’s representation,” Shadid said. “It makes sense when explained.”

He also said he’d ask the jury when they returned if they had heard about the case during the break.

During the sentencing hearing, the prosecution will try to prove aggravating factors, or reasons they think Christensen deserves the death penalty, and the defense will present mitigating factors, or reasons they think he shouldn’t.

The defense plans to use the plea offer as evidence that Christensen showed some remorse for his actions, rebutting the prosecution’s argument that he showed a lack of remorse.

The defense also wants to limit testimony from Ms. Zhang’s family that would allege Christensen refused to help locate Ms. Zhang’s remains.

The prosecutors said Thursday the family would testify about the impact of Ms. Zhang’s death and the fact that her remains have not been recovered, but would be instructed not to make allegations about Christensen.

Much of Thursday’s hearing consisted of technical arguments over what should or shouldn’t be allowed to be mentioned during the sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to begin July 8 and last at least a week.

At times, the two sides appeared to be arguing past each other, prompting Shadid to say at one point, “Sometimes, I wonder if you’re reading each other’s” motions.

They also argued about whether Christensen’s attorneys will be able to use an expert to testify about Christensen’s future dangerousness.

The prosecution plans to argue he could be dangerous in the future, while the defense’s expert would testify that prisoners with similar demographics to Christensen tend to not be dangerous in prison.

Shadid said it would be OK for the expert to say that people like Christensen, say a white 30-year-old, are likely not dangerous.

But he said the expert could also be asked during cross-examination about the future dangerousness of white 30-year-olds convicted of kidnapping.

At some point during this, Christensen started to laugh or smirk, which prompted Shadid to ask, “Is there something funny about all this, Mr. Christensen?”

“No, I’m sorry,” Christensen responded, one of the few times he has spoken in open court.

During the trial, the only time he talked was to confirm he wouldn’t be testifying.

Unlike during the trial, when he dressed in dress shirts and pants, he appeared Thursday in a striped jail jumpsuit and Crocs.