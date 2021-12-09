URBANA — A Champaign County judge took five years off the prison sentence he imposed last week on a Montgomery man convicted of murdering an Urbana man.
“I am reminded of the fact that although there was aggravation, this was a felony murder, not an intentional one,” said Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
On Thursday, Rosenbaum revised downward the 60-year sentence he had imposed on Micheal Chatman, 21, for the March 23, 2018, fatal shooting of Ricky Green on a street in the Shadowwood Trailer Park in north Champaign.
Both Chatman and Mr. Green were 18 at the time of the killing, which happened when Chatman tried to rob Mr. Green of his gun and ended up shooting him in a struggle.
Chatman denied that he intended to kill his acquaintance.
Rosenbaum said he was moved to reconsider Chatman’s sentence after imposing 55 years on Calvin Williams, 21, on Wednesday, for what the judge said was the intentional murder of Gerryontae Brown, 16, in his own Champaign home a year ago.
“Even though Chatman and (Williams) have different backgrounds, the sentence should be in the same ballpark,” Rosenbaum said Thursday. “The court has reconsidered, including its concerns about the developmental history and educational background of Chatman.”
Because they personally discharged the guns that killed their respective victims, both Chatman and Williams had to have a minimum additional 25 years to life added to their murder sentences of between 20 and 60 years.
The judge said at both their hearings that he was no fan of that legislative mandate because it diminishes the ability of judges to use their discretion in doling out sentences.
Under the law as it stands now, the enhancement means every convicted murderer who kills with a gun faces 45 years to life in prison, which is more than some situations warrant, Rosenbaum maintained.
Chatman appeared for the motion to reconsider his sentence via Zoom from the Kankakee County Jail, where he’s being housed because of overcrowding in the Urbana jail.