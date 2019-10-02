URBANA — A Champaign County judge has sided with OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in a legal dispute over property taxes.
In a written decision Tuesday, Judge Jason Bohm gave the Champaign County Board of Review 14 days to correct its assessments on the Urbana hospital properties and gave county Treasurer Laurel Prussing 14 days after that to correct the more than $1.4 million tax bill that resulted from the assessment.
In the same order, Bohm denied the county’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit OSF HealthCare filed. Peoria-based OSF claimed in the lawsuit that Prussing lacked the authority to send the hospital a tax bill because the Illinois Department of Revenue had already determined that all but a sliver of the Urbana hospital properties were tax-exempt.
Champaign County officials are challenging the department of revenue’s determination on the OSF Heart of Mary tax exemption and have filed an administrative protest that remains pending.
OSF HealthCare first sought a property-tax exemption for its Urbana hospital last year after buying both that hospital and one in Danville (now OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center) from Presence Health.
The county board of review recommended in February that the exemption on the Urbana hospital be denied, producing a non-exempt tax assessment that was certified by the board, Bohm wrote. That, in turn, legally obligated the treasurer to issue the tax bills.
The state department of revenue disagreed with the county board of review and determined that OSF Heart of Mary met the terms for an exemption.
“The Department (of Revenue) notified the Board (of Review) of the decision on April 8, 2019,” Bohm wrote. “The board has not changed the non-exempt assessment found in the assessment books. Rather, the board filed an administrative protest with the department, which remains pending.”
Under a corrected assessment, OSF Heart of Mary faces a 2018 tax bill of just over $3,000 rather than $1.4 million.
The judge also noted the only issue before him was the timing of when a board of review must recognize a tax-exemption determination — not the merits of the pending administrative protest filed by the county.
“The Board (of Review) believes that the Department (of Revenue) erred in deciding that OSF was entitled to a tax exemption,” Bohm wrote. “While the board is free to disagree with the department’s decision, they are not free to ignore it.”
Should the county board of review ultimately prevail in the protest before the state department of revenue, the board will again have to correct its assessment books, and the treasurer will again have to issue a new tax bill for OSF Heart of Mary, according to Bohm.