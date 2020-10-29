URBANA — An Urbana man who went to prison in 2010 for having cannabis for sale has been arrested for having about 14 pounds of cannabis and cannabis products in his home Wednesday.
Wyatt Percival, 37, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Montgomery Street, was arraigned Thursday for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class X felony.
If convicted, he could spend at least six to 30 years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force obtained a search warrant for Percival’s home after receiving information about alleged drug sales there.
They served the warrant about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and found 6,530 grams — a little over 14 pounds — of cannabis and cannabis wax. They also found a loaded gun, ammunition, and a digital scale in the house and $958 cash on Percival.
Percival declined to speak with the officers.
Su said besides the prior cannabis conviction, Percival also had convictions for driving under the influence, battery, criminal trespass to residence, possession of cannabis and possession of liquor by a minor.
Judge Adam Dill set Percival’s bond at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Nov. 5 with a lawyer.
Dill granted a state request for a source of bail hearing which means if Percival wants to post bond, he has to convince a judge that the cash he can post is from a legal source and not the proceeds of drug sales.