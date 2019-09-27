URBANA — A Champaign County judge will issue a written decision on whether county taxing authorities must recognize charitable tax exemptions issued for OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center properties while a challenge to those exemptions is still pending.
The Illinois Department of Revenue determined in April that nearly all of the 51 hospital properties were exempt from taxation for 2018. Champaign County taxing authorities are challenging that determination, and an administrative review process at the department of revenue is still underway.
Meanwhile, the county billed OSF about $1.4 million for 2018 property taxes, and the taxes have gone unpaid.
The issue before Judge Jason Bohm in a hearing Thursday was strictly a procedural one related to how a tax exemption should be recognized while it’s under administrative review.
OSF Heart of Mary’s lawyer, Michael Jente, contended that the revenue department’s determination of exemptions for the Urbana hospital properties should have been recognized immediately and that the county board of review should have corrected its books.
“The problem is, the board (of review) hasn’t corrected its books to reflect the exemption,” he said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher argued that the revenue department has yet made a final determination. At a hearing in June, Bohm declined to grant the hospital an emergency temporary restraining order that would have barred Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing from sending OSF property-tax bills for the exempt properties.
OSF’s position at that hearing was that it should owe the treasurer nothing for OSF Heart of Mary’s fully exempt properties and a total of $3,087 on partially exempt properties.
Bohm said Thursday he would take the current matter before him under advisement, and he expected to issue a decision soon.
Peoria-based OSF became the owner of the Urbana hospital, formerly Presence Covenant Medical Center, in February 2018 and filed for charitable tax exemptions with the county board of review last fall. The board recommended to the department of revenue that the exemptions be denied.