Happy Super Tuesday, all. With Democrats in 14 states and one territory set to choose the candidate they want to see face President Donald Trump in November, we asked UI political science Professor BRIAN GAINES to break down the best- and worst-case scenarios for what’s left of a field that lost Pete Buttigieg Sunday and Amy Klobuchar Monday.
JOE BIDEN
Best case: Trampolining off of first-place finish in South Carolina, the former VP beats the polls in nearly all states, and ends the week nipping at Bernie Sanders’ heels in the delegate count.
Worst case: Not even in North Carolina can Biden match his impressive South Carolina finish; instead, almost everywhere he winds up in third or fourth place, and he misses the 15 percent viability threshold throughout the delegate gold mine of California. He glumly ends his 2020 run before Illinois votes.
MIKE BLOOMBERG
Best case: Finally on a ballot, he proves that TV is king by outpacing his poll averages. All of those ads won over enough voters to give him over 300 delegates. With Klobuchar following Buttigieg offstage, Bloomberg has more elbow room in the middle.
Worst case: After missing the 15 percent mark in most states, he quits, and replaces Michael Huffington and Meg Whitman in political science textbooks as the best proof that big money doesn’t always prevail in elections.
BERNIE SANDERS
Best case: Smashing the 25 percent ceiling attributed to socialists, he wins one-third or more of the vote in most of the contests, even beating Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts. When the counting is done, a 400-delegate lead over his nearest rival makes him look all but unbeatable. Warren withdraws, endorsing Sanders as the ‘people’s choice.’
Worst case: Across the board, his vote totals lag behind his pre-election poll shares. More and more Democrats publicly express doubts about his ability to beat Trump.
ELIZABETH WARREN
Best case: She finishes first in Massachusetts, with a third of the vote, and beats the 15 percent threshold in most states, seemingly drawing in a majority of the poll respondents who had been undecided. Multiple automatic delegates promptly announce their support for her as the candidate most likely to beat Trump.
Worst case: She trails Sanders in Massachusetts and misses the 15 percent threshold in most states. Despite having repeatedly promised to be in the race for the long haul, she withdraws before week’s end.