The News-Gazette is staffing each Illinois football home game in 2021 with a Junior Reporter (apply here).
First up: Renee Anderson, a third-grader at Montessori School of Champaign-Urbana, who tackled her job like the Illini tackled Nebraska (she took 10 pages of notes). Here’s her report from Saturday’s 30-22 win:
It is very hot.
Lots of people; they were almost never-ending in line. Lots of excitement in the air, too.
Before the game we got to get a tour and to do it we went in an elevator. When the elevator stopped it gave me some butterflies.
We got to go to the press box and got to see the field below. It was really fun to see my swim lessons building. After that we got to look through another window and that’s where we got to see the almost never-ending line of people.
We got to go on the field while the band played. It was exciting and fun at the same time. An Army vet was honored and coin toss.
The game starts. We got two points, called a safety. I got to see myself on the big screen!
Nebraska scored a touchdown and missed the extra point. They made a field goal later, though. Illinois scored a touchdown and got to nine points. I was very sad that there were no fireworks after the touchdown.
Nebraska fumbled the ball and Illinois picked it up and scored a touchdown and got 16 points and won the second quarter.
Halftime started and the band made a lot of shapes on the field. The flag girls did really cool tricks on the field with their flags. The baton girl did really cool tricks with her baton. The band played really fun songs and then halftime was over.
The third quarter started, and Illinois scored two touchdowns. Nebraska scored one touchdown. Nebraska scored another touchdown but missed the extra point. Illinois ran out the clock and Illinois won the game and then the band marched out of the stadium.
It was very exciting and fun and that was the end of the game.
After the game, we went to the tailgate to meet with our friends. At the end when it was almost time to go, we chased each other around the tailgate and we had dinner there, also.