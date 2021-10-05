The News-Gazette is staffing each Illinois football home game in 2021 with a Junior Reporter. On Saturday, Roland McKinnery was on call for the Illini’s game against Charlotte. The fifth-grader from Villa Grove Elementary enjoyed the day — start to finish. His report:
When we got to the game, it was raining and cloudy, but it stopped before the game started.
During the tour of the football stadium, we went up eight stories and inside the radio announcer room and got to look down on the field. That was my favorite part of the tour.
They took us down to the field for an up-close look — we were on the sidelines.
Then we went back up to our seats and watched the game.
The Illini got the ball and threw it into the endzone, but the other player was out of bounds, so we got a field goal instead. We heard on the radio before the game the Illini hadn’t scored in the first quarter all season, so this was the first time.
Then Charlotte got a touchdown.
It seemed like there were a lot of penalties in this game.
Then we sacked their quarterback, and the Illini got a rushing touchdown, but Charlotte got a passing touchdown. At halftime, the Illini were losing 14-10.
But then the Illini came back and got another rushing touchdown. And then Charlotte missed a field goal.
Then Chase Brown caught a (punt) pitch and ran all the way back for a touchdown. That was my favorite part, when he ran all the way back across the field.
The score was 24-14.
There were no more scores, and the Illini sacked the Charlotte quarterback twice in a row. That was pretty cool, too.
Overall, it was super fun. And the Illini won the game.