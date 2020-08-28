URBANA — A Champaign man accused of taking part in a shooting almost two years ago that seriously wounded an unintended victim has been acquitted of multiple charges.
A Champaign County jury that heard evidence over three days deliberated about three hours Friday before finding Donnie Caldwell, 23, not guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
The charges stemmed from the Nov. 18, 2018, shooting of Kiara Frazier on North Hickory Street in Champaign.
The 27-year-old woman was in the back seat of her then-boyfriend’s car, which had just left American Legion Post 559, when another car sped up from behind and passed the car she was in while firing shots. She was hit in the face and arm.
The gunfire was intended for the car’s driver, Nathaniel Ruth, 33, seated in front of her.
Ruth, who is currently serving a sentence for a federal conviction for possession of a firearm, told Champaign police Detective Dustin Sumption not long after the shooting that Caldwell and Deveonta Lindsey, 26, were in the car and shooting.
But when he took the stand for the prosecution Thursday, he said he didn’t know who the shooters were.
“I didn’t see the person but I definitely saw the shots. I seen the fire coming at me. I was trying to get down,” Ruth said.
Confronted by Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink with his earlier statement that “Tay” (Lindsey) and “Nanna” (Caldwell) were shooting, Ruth responded: “I don’t remember saying that, but if I said it, I said it.”
He also told the jury that he wanted no part of testifying against Caldwell.
“Hell no. Y’all made me come here,” he told Alferink when she asked if he wanted to be in court.
Just before his testimony, Alferink and Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman offered Ruth immunity from being prosecuted for anything he may have done Nov. 18, 2018.
Ruth’s about-face was similar to other witnesses who had also earlier told Sumption one thing but testified to something else.
Chief among those witnesses was Lindsey, brought back from prison to testify against Caldwell as part of the agreement he made with the state when he pleaded guilty in October 2019 to unlawful use of weapons by a felon in connection with Frazier’s shooting.
He’s serving a 12-year prison term.
Lindsey admitted being in the white Impala that drove past Ruth’s Cadillac and said Caldwell was with him. He also named two other men who were in the car, but police were unable to confirm those claims and ultimately, only Lindsey and Caldwell were prosecuted.
In court Wednesday, Lindsey claimed to have no memory of what happened that morning or what he told Sumption during two interviews, portions of which were played for the jury.
That vacillation was the fuel for defense attorney Dan Jackson’s heated argument that the state lacked proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Caldwell was shooting or even in the car.
“Not one credible witness says Donnie Caldwell was anywhere near there," he said. "No one saw him in the car or going by" the car Frazier was in.
Jackson called Lindsey the “puppet master” who told other witnesses what to say and even offered money to Frazier to alter her testimony. Sumption testified that he found no evidence that Frazier ever received money.
“What a piece of work he was,” Jackson said of Lindsey, urging the jury not to believe his claim that Caldwell was shooting and instead focus on Lindsey’s motive to shoot Ruth.
Testimony was that there had been bad blood between Ruth and Lindsey for several months prior to their Nov. 18 meeting at the Legion, where they had words inside minutes before the shooting.
He also argued that Frazier initially told police that Lindsey and Caldwell were in the car because Ruth had told her they were, not because she had seen them herself.
He argued that video surveillance from the Legion and two other nearby businesses that the jury saw snippets of did not clearly show the shooter, who was hanging out of the passenger window of the passing white car.
Alferink countered that there was evidence to support Caldwell being present besides the earlier statements of Frazier, Lindsey and Ruth.
She argued that injuries to Caldwells’ face, which he testified he received from a fight a couple days prior to the shooting, actually came from broken glass from a side mirror of the white car that flew off when Lindsey sideswiped a parked car on Hickory after passing Ruth’s vehicle.
She also argued that Ruth had correctly identified Caldwell and Lindsey because their cars were only 5 to 10 feet apart when the bullets were flying.
Caldwell may have indeed had a motive, she said, even if it had little to do with Ruth.
“Sadly, the fact that the defendant was in the car with Lindsey and they’re friends might be enough motive," Alferink. "It’s a sad reality, ladies and gentleman.”
Caldwell still faces charges in two different cases stemming from his incarceration since early March of last year.
In one case, a charge of aggravated battery to a correctional officer alleges that he repeatedly hit an officer in the head and arm May 3 with a broken wooden broom handle. The officer was off for a week.
In the other case, he’s charged with resisting a correctional institution employee. On July 21, he allegedly resisted the efforts of officers trying to move him in the jail during a power outage. Caldwell reportedly planted his feet and turned away from the officers, causing one of them to slip and twist his knee.
He’s due in court on both of those Sept. 9.