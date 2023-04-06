Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — With the help of a prosecutor running videos for him, an accused murderer tried to show a jury Wednesday how he was threatened before he shot a Champaign man.
The prosecution rested after calling 17 witnesses to support its belief that Neilmyer Anderson, 32, of Champaign, was the aggressor in a fight that left Oscar Mallett, 36, dead of gunshot wounds.
The state has charged Anderson with first-degree murder.
Anderson, acting as his own attorney, called himself as the sole witness in his case, which he maintains was clearly self-defense.
“He was hostile and dropped his hand to where his gun was at. If he didn’t do that, we wouldn’t be here today,” testified Anderson in reference to Mr. Mallett.
Given Anderson’s testimony, Judge Adam Dill agreed that jurors would also be able to consider the less-serious offense of second-degree murder when they deliberate Thursday. The burden shifts to Anderson to show, by a preponderance of the evidence, that he felt justified in his use of deadly force. Assistant State’s Attorneys Toby Ortega and Troy Lozar objected to the judge giving that instruction.
Testimony established that Anderson shot Mr. Mallett about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 27 while they were both at a pop-up party in a strip mall parking lot in the 700 block of North Neil Street, Champaign.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao testified that either of two of four wounds could have killed Mr. Mallett: one that perforated his liver and another that hit his heart. Bao recovered three bullets from his body.
The shooting came as Mr. Mallett tried to break up a verbal confrontation between Leo Thomas, a friend of Anderson’s who came to the party with him, and Mary Lee, who testified she did not know Thomas nor did she appreciate his comments directed at her and her female friends.
Police estimated there were 30 to 50 people in the parking lot that Saturday morning.
Anderson testified that Thomas was drunk and that when Mr. Mallett approached him and Thomas, Anderson told Mr. Mallett that he had nothing to do with the “roasting” going on between Thomas and Lee.
Anderson said Mr. Mallett, a large man, “aggressively” approached to break up the argument.
“He turned away and dropped his hand to his gun. I believed at that time he was reaching for his gun. I couldn’t see his hand,” said Anderson, admitting that he fired first.
Earlier testimony established that as he was going down, Mr. Mallett was able to return fire but he did not hit Anderson. Police recovered a holster Mr. Mallett had been wearing.
“After I retreated, he tried to stand up to continue to shoot at me but he fell. He was still a threat. I wanted to end it there one way or another,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he and Mr. Mallett were not the only people at the pop-up party carrying guns.
“Where I’m from a lot of people carry guns, especially at pop-up parties. I had one for protection,” said Anderson, who took off with his friend Thomas right after the shooting.
“I didn’t do nothing wrong. I was hoping he survived,” said Anderson of his reason for leaving and continuing to go about his day.
Using SWAT members to arrest him at an Urbana gas station hours later that same day suggested to him that the police had already decided he was guilty of doing something bad.
“I lied and denied. I coulda’ did it differently but I just panicked. Someone had just threatened my life. I felt I didn’t do anything wrong but protect myself,” Anderson said.