DANVILLE - A Danville man faces decades in prison when he is sentenced later this year for murdering a man in that city two years ago.
A Vermilion County jury on Friday convicted Lamont Davis, 20, whose last known address was in the 700 block of South Street, Danville, of the Nov. 10, 2019, shooting death of Justin Daubaris.
A release from the office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul, whose trial assistance bureau handled the prosecution, said that the jury found that Davis killed Mr. Daubaris, 20, during the course of a home invasion and aggravated battery.
The release said that evidence in the four-day trial was that Davis and two other men stormed into an apartment on Hazel Street in Danville while armed with guns.
Jaleel Jones was able to flee the residence, running two blocks with a fractured pelvis after being shot in the hip.
Hearing the gunshots, Mr. Daubaris, who was Jones’ brother, entered the apartment to confront the three armed offenders. He was shot in the back three times and killed.
Davis’ sentencing is set for Dec. 8.