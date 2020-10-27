URBANA — A Champaign man who began cursing and yelling after being convicted of attempted murder had to be removed from a Champaign County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.
After two hours of deliberation, a jury convicted Christopher Torry, 23, of trying to stab to death a Champaign man whom he found in bed with his former girlfriend. Torry was also convicted of aggravated battery to the man and domestic battery for hitting the woman.
Judge Roger Webber set sentencing for Nov. 23. Torry faces six to 30 years in prison for the convictions, his first.
Because of his previous behavior while in custody, jail officials had asked Webber to leave Torry in his handcuffs and leg irons when the verdict was read, and Webber agreed.
In-custody defendants are usually not shackled in front of juries.
Webber had read aloud the three guilty verdicts and was in the process of thanking the jury and giving them instructions when Torry began cursing aloud.
The court security officer immediately took him to the nearby holding cell, where banging could be heard for several moments as if he were kicking doors.
The jury had been picked Monday and the evidence was presented Tuesday by Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman.
Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer represented Torry, who chose not to testify, as is his right.
The charges stemmed from a Jan. 21 attack on a couple in the Kenwood Road apartment that Torry shared with his former girlfriend.
She testified that she had known Torry since grade school and lived with him until they ended their relationship in December. They were still living in the same space but she was intending to move out of their single-bedroom apartment.
After working a midnight shift on Jan. 21, she invited a male co-worker to the apartment. After visiting a while, they moved to the bedroom, had sex and fell asleep.
Both of them described being awakened by Torry bursting into the bedroom.
The woman said Torry hit her in the face first then started punching her friend, who jumped up and was trying to get his clothes on.
Torry left the bedroom for a moment then returned with a steak knife.
“He stabbed me the first time on my left arm. I was in shock from seeing the blood,” the man said.
Torry then stabbed his arm a second time, so the man ran from the room. As he did, Torry stabbed him in the back. He ran out of the third-floor apartment, banging on doors for help as he fled, but got no answer.
Once outside, he saw a man on a bicycle and asked him to call police.
Within seconds, Torry was outside and swung at him, saying “I should have ended your ….” the man recounted.
The man said he had never seen Torry before that day and had said nothing to him when he entered the room and began hitting him and the woman, then stabbing him.
He said he was hospitalized for five days after the attack.
Other testimony came from a Champaign police officer who arrested Torry, finding two sets of keys on him. Torry admitted he grabbed the male victim’s car keys.
Jurors saw the videotaped interaction between the officer and Torry and a later statement he gave to a detective.
They also saw the bent steak knife recovered from the kitchen floor.
In arguments to the jury, Causer conceded her client had stabbed the man but said he had no intention of killing him.