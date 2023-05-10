URBANA — An Urbana man who ran from police who later found a gun in his car was convicted Wednesday by a Champaign County jury.
Isaiah “Dean” Jenkins, 29, whose last known address was in the 1600 block of North Lincoln Avenue, faces up to 14 years in prison when Judge Roger Webber sentences him June 22 for aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
The state’s strongest evidence against Jenkins came from Illinois State Police Lt. Mark Holley, who testified that on April 28, 2022, he stopped Jenkins on Bradley Avenue near McKinley because he could see Jenkins using his cellphone while driving.
Looking into the window of the car he could also see tiny bits of cannabis, referred to as “shake,” on the door handle of the passenger side and smell the stale odor of burned cannabis.
Because of what he’d seen and smelled, Holley asked Jenkins to step out of the car so that he could search it.
The trooper said when the driver’s door opened, he noticed a knife in the door pocket and commented on it to Jenkins, who “seemed a little nervous.”
“He said he’d been shot before,” said Holley, who thought Jenkins’ answer “didn’t make sense because you don’t bring a knife to a gunfight.”
Holley said he asked Jenkins to sit in his squad car while he searched the car.
“He started a dead sprint across Bradley Avenue to the south,” said Holley, who at age 45 said he didn’t think he had much chance of catching the younger Jenkins and figured there was a more serious reason than a small amount of cannabis to make him run.
Holley said he summoned other officers to the area to help look for Jenkins while he continued the car search.
“I noticed the driver’s door armrest looked loose. I wiggled it and it popped off. Inside the car door was a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol,” he said, adding its serial number had been scratched off.
Holley and another trooper testified that officers searched the area where Jenkins ran for about 45 minutes, and following a tip from a caller, ultimately found and arrested him about a half-mile south of where the car had been stopped.
“In 14,000 to 15,000 traffic stops, I’ve never seen anyone run for cannabis shake,” Holley testified.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher and Jenkins attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup agreed that state crime lab analysts could find no latent fingerprints suitable for comparison on the gun nor could they find any human DNA.
Jessup had Jenkins’ fiance testify that she occasionally drove the older model Nissan. She said it “made noises” but she was never aware of the armrest being loose.
With a previous felony conviction for robbery, Jenkins is not allowed to possess a weapon. Besides being convicted of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, he was also convicted of possessing a defaced firearm and obstructing justice by running from police. The jury was out for an hour.