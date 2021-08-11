URBANA — An Urbana man who told police he was merely “chillin” on a balcony with a loaded gun with a laser sight within reach is headed to prison for at least six years.
A Champaign County jury deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before convicting Demarkus Diggs, 23, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, of being an armed habitual criminal.
With previous felony convictions, Diggs is not allowed to possess a weapon. Having been convicted of aggravated robbery and residential burglary, he qualified for the more serious armed habitual criminal designation.
And because the jury found that the gun was equipped with a combination laser sight and light, he faces an extended prison term of up to 60 years, instead of the normal six to 30.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set sentencing for Sept. 29.
Testimony in his trial was that an officer wanted to speak to Diggs about a case — the jury did not hear what — and ultimately found him sitting on a wall separating his balcony from his neighbor’s at the Vawter Street apartment complex. His body was turned so that his legs were dangling on the neighbor’s side.
Asked by Urbana Officer Bryan Fink what he was doing, Diggs declared, “I’m chillin.”
Asked if he had a gun, Diggs said he did not have one on him but that there was one in a small backpack next to him.
The jury saw Fink’s body camera video of the officer taking the Taurus 9 mm gun out of the bag, removing its magazine that contained bullets and ejecting a bullet from the chamber to make the gun safe. Fink said he noticed a laser light attached to the gun.
In arguments to the jury Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said Diggs didn’t need to have the gun on him to have exclusive possession of it.
Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, who presented no witnesses on Diggs’ behalf, argued that police did not swab the gun for DNA or fingerprints.
“It’s important because they have to prove possession,” she argued. “(Diggs) said he didn’t know who it belonged to. He did not possess it.”
But Bucher countered that the law did not require the officers to take those additional investigative steps.
“He knew the gun was in the bag and he had exclusive control of it,” Bucher said.
“If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is a duck. Use your common sense,” he told the jury.
Before his trial began, Diggs told the judge that he had rejected plea offers made by Bucher that involved prison sentences ranging from 18 to 30 years.
Diggs has three other pending cases for theft and burglary.