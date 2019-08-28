URBANA — An Urbana man who sexually assaulted his friend’s girlfriend as she slept in her own bed last fall is headed to prison for as many as 15 years.
A Champaign County jury on Wednesday took two hours to find Octavius Jackson, 40, who listed an address in the 1200 block of South Vine Street, guilty of criminal sexual assault.
Judge Tom Difanis set sentencing for Oct. 8. Under the law, Jackson must serve 85 percent of whatever sentence Difanis gives him between four and 15 years. He turned down an offer to plead guilty for a sentencing recommendation of no more than eight years.
“Credibility. This is what this case is about,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told the jurors. “It’s easy to remember the truth, hard to remember a lie. Her version remained consistent because she’s telling you the truth.”
Alferink was referring to the testimony of the 40-year-old victim, who told the jury she was drinking tequila in her Urbana apartment with her boyfriend of four years and his longtime friend, Jackson, on the evening of Oct. 13. She left the two men socializing and went to bed about 4 a.m. on Oct. 14.
Her boyfriend laid down at the foot of her bed and talked to her for an undetermined amount of time while she drifted off, she said.
About three hours later, she was awakened by a man’s hand between her legs assaulting her. In court, she identified Jackson as the man who was sitting on the side of her bed.
She said she pushed him off the bed, then woke her sleeping boyfriend to tell him what happened and Jackson left.
Feeling “disgusting,” the woman said, she showered and went to work that day but was so upset and filled with anxiety that she called police and reported what happened.
She submitted to a sex assault examination at Carle Hospital, telling the nurse examiner the same story she told two police officers. The nurse testified about her exam and said she found no injury to the woman’s sex organs, but would not expect to given what the woman reported.
The woman testified she missed more than a week of work and “couldn’t bring myself to leave out of my apartment” in the wake of what happened. Her boyfriend declined to give a statement to police or to participate in the prosecution of Jackson, the woman said. They still live together.
Alferink also presented, through a written stipulation, evidence that the state crime lab was unable to extract enough DNA from the sex assault exam to compare to Jackson.
As is his right, Jackson opted not to testify. His attorney, Alfred Ivy, called no other witnesses on his behalf.
But Ivy argued that the “complete lack of any evidence” to support a sexual assault was fair game for the jury to consider. He suggested that the woman wasn’t deliberately lying about what happened to her but could have been so intoxicated by the eight or more shots of tequila she said she consumed that she was confused about who was in her room or perhaps imagined what had happened.
The woman testified that she was not so intoxicated that she didn’t know what had happened.
Ivy noted the peculiarity of her boyfriend’s unwillingness to help with the investigation.
“Even on the darkest day, who would choose a friend over a girlfriend who says she was sexually assaulted unless there is some question?” Ivy said.
But Alferink countered that the woman’s statement was evidence.
“You do not need to focus on what we don’t have. What we do have is (the victim’s) version of what happened and it’s credible,” the prosecutor argued, saying that the woman had no reason to fabricate.
She urged the jurors not to overthink why the “world’s worst boyfriend” wouldn’t testify.
“Maybe he feels guilty because his friend assaulted his girlfriend. Maybe he hates courts or police. Maybe he doesn’t want to face his friend. He never told her, ‘This was a mistake. It was really me.’” Alferink said.