As anyone who’s been selected to serve on a jury around here can attest to, performing one’s civic duty is not a lucrative endeavor.
While the daily rate for jury duty in Champaign County was recently bumped up to $40 for those rare trials expected to extend beyond three weeks — per the request of the Hon. Ben Dyer — the standard per-day rate remains $10, the same as in Vermilion County.
The only difference between the two: Champaign tacks on 30 cents for every mile driven by jurors. Vermilion’s rate remains 20 cents, a throwback to the 20th century.
While nothing is officially on the books, Champaign County Board Chair Kyle Patterson says there’s a “universal belief (among members) that $10 a day had a regressive impact on the diversity of those who could be available to serve,” which could be an impetus for change.
“The county board has directed the county executive and finance director to prepare a budget that includes increases to juror pay for the 2024 calendar/budget year,” Patterson says. “There has been discussion of a graduated scale based on how many days served, but there are not concrete plans on how much.”
Here’s a breakdown of how much area counties have spent on jurors in 2023:
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Since Jan. 1, 532 jurors have served, making a combined $20,275.20 in fees and mileage, according to Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
If there were a jury trial held at the Tuscola courthouse in the first four months of 2023, jurors would have been paid $25 on Day 1 and $50 on any day that follows, with no mileage reimbursement, Circuit Clerk Nathan Burton said.
But alas, the county’s next jury trial will be its first of the year.
FORD COUNTY
The lone area county to pay the IRS’ recommended mileage rate (65.5 cents for driving to the Paxton courthouse and back home) only hosts jury trials during four months of the year — January, April, July and October.
During the two-week jury term in January, Ford held two trials — one lasting three days, the other five — and paid the 98 citizens a combined $6,307.68, Circuit Clerk Kammy Johnson Anderson said.
On the single day in April that jurors were called, 51 showed up, making a collective $1,600.06 in a county with a $15-a-day standard rate.
PIATT COUNTY
Those reporting to the Monticello courthouse for jury duty are given 30 cents a mile for the commute, plus another $20 (standard rate) or $30 (if selected).
Piatt operates much the same way that Ford does, with jury terms that typically last two weeks in January, April, July and October.
In January, 104 jurors were paid a combined $2,584 for appearing but not being selected after the defendant opted to proceed with a bench trial, Circuit Clerk Seth Floyd said.
April saw two multiple-day trials, with 102 jurors paid $5,253.60.
VERMILION COUNTY
While the county puts 150 residents on call every other week with a summons, far fewer are ordered to report to the Danville courthouse for $10-a-day duty.
In the first quarter of 2023, the county paid a total of $2,062.80 for the 102 potential jurors who showed up ready to serve, Circuit Clerk Missy Quick said.