URBANA — Testimony in the trial of a Mahomet man accused of killing his friend in a drunken driving crash is set to begin today.
A jury was picked Monday to hear the evidence against Chad E. Smith, 28, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence from last summer that led to a crash that killed Michael P. Donahue, 32, of Mahomet.
Judge Brett Olmstead confirmed Monday with Smith, who listed an address in the 200 block of South Lincoln Street, that he had sufficient time to confer with his attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, about a negotiated plea offer made by Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch.
Smith acknowledged that he had rejected an offer of an eight-year prison term, to be served at 85 percent, if he pleaded guilty, and wanted to go to trial. He has been free on bond since late July 2018.
Several Champaign County sheriff’s deputies, Mahomet police officers, medical first responders and state crime lab scientists are listed as witnesses.
Smith is formally charged with aggravated driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 percent or more.
Both charges allege the same basic act — that Smith was drunk when he drove on July 14, 2018, and got into the crash north of Mahomet that was the cause of Mr. Donahue’s death.
At the time of the crash, the Champaign County sheriff’s office said that Smith and Mr. Donahue had been drinking in the beer tent at the Fisher Fair late on July 13 and early July 14.
Mr. Smith was driving west on County Road 2500 N about 2:45 a.m. that Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle at County Road 350 E. It rolled over before coming to rest in a bean field. Mr. Donahue was thrown out and ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene.
Court records show a blood test put Smith’s BAC at 0.118 percent, more than the 0.08 percent needed for a motorist in Illinois to be presumed intoxicated.
If convicted, Smith faces penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison.
At the time of the fatal crash, Smith was on probation for a 2016 misdemeanor DUI in Douglas County. In late July 2018, Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson filed a petition to revoke Smith’s probation. He is due back in court in Tuscola on that case Aug. 13.
The trial is expected to wrap up Thursday.