Just 1 Question: More optimistic or pessimistic about planet's future?
Greetings, earthlings. This being Earth Day Eve, we convened a panel of Illini present and past and asked: Knowing what you do about the effects of climate change, are you more optimistic or pessimistic about the future of this planet we call home?
KATY HEATH, associate professor, plant biology
“I am an optimist. I have two kids, 10 and 13, so I have to be. I don’t know when or how we will change course, or what kinds of eye-opening events it will take for some people to wake up and support the kinds of changes it will take to make a difference.
“Recycling your La Croix cans alone isn’t going to cut it. But I have to believe that it will happen.”
FRANCINA DOMINGUEZ, associate professor, atmospheric sciences
“It depends on the day. Some news gives me tremendous hope, like knowing how cheap clean energy is becoming. Some days are more difficult, like the day President (Joe) Biden’s Build Back Better Bill was struck down.”
ANUSHA NARAYANAN, UI alumna, climate campaign manager at Greenpeace USA
“I feel generally optimistic about our society’s ability to tackle the climate crisis. Addressing climate change is an opportunity to dismantle the systems that are leading us to planetary collapse and rebuild a world where we can democratize clean energy systems and prioritize community resiliency and solutions over extractive industries and practices.
“I also feel hope when I see young people, communities on the front lines of climate change impacts and activists across the world putting their bodies on the line and demanding a better, cleaner and more just future.”
MADHU KHANNA, ACES distinguished professor in environmental economics
“I am optimistic about the planet’s future for two reasons.
“First is the promising innovations that are being made in how we produce food and renewable energy that are going to increase productivity and lower environmental harm.
“Second is the passion in the younger generation for environmental sustainability. Their engagement in actions to promote sustainability at all levels — from the campus to the global level — is critical for driving change.”
ADAM DAVIS, professor/head of Department of Crop Sciences
“As someone who sees things through the lens of agricultural ecology, I’m cautiously optimistic.
"Although global change, including both climate change and population trends, points to increasingly adverse effects on the planet’s ecosystems, I’m encouraged by the growing consensus that these changes are actually happening and that we need to counteract them.
“With over 50 percent of the Earth’s habitable land area managed in agriculture, we have a precious opportunity to not only adapt to global change, but to mitigate it, as well, through production practices and food systems that promote the regenerative capacity of managed and natural ecosystems.”
ANDY SUAREZ, professor/head, Department of Evolution, Ecology and Behavior
“I would say that I have become generally pessimistic.
"I have gotten that way due to the lack of meaningful national and international action aimed at preventing climate change.”
DON WUEBBLES, emeritus professor, atmospheric sciences
“I am optimistic but also concerned. Our future depends on how we act to limit climate change. We also need to be resilient: adaptation is not a choice — our choice is whether to adapt proactively or respond to the consequences.
“But I do feel confident that we can respond to the changing climate while making this into an engine for a winning economy. It’s both sensible and responsible to leave our children with a world full of opportunity. By acting today, we will leave them a better tomorrow.”
ALEX HARMON-THREATT, associate professor, entomology
“I am always optimistic when it comes to the future — otherwise, we can slide into fatalism. Climate change is a difficult and cascading problem but not impossible.
“It will take creativity and commitment to address, which are two characteristics I see in millennials and Gen Z every day.”
RASHEENA FOUNTAIN, UI alumna, founded Climate Conscious Collabs
“I am somewhere in between optimistic and pessimistic.
“I am optimistic because the voices in the climate movement are more diverse than they were even five years ago, so there is a growing understanding of the interconnectedness between climate change and injustice.
“I feel pessimistic sometimes because climate change and its impacts are happening now — often in lower-income areas and communities of color whose voices are often not included in policy making for combating climate change.
”Again, I do have hope and am inspired by youth movements like Zero Hour that have embraced a more intersectional approach to combating climate change.”
EVAN DeLUCIA, G. William Arends Professor Emeritus of Plant Biology
“The challenges to society and our natural world posed by climate change are acute. Despite my disappointment with the current administration’s decision to expand oil exploration, I am optimistic that we can meet this challenge by rapidly decarbonizing out economy. Technology and changing behaviors will get us there.
“Cost-effective alternative energy sources and growing electrification of the vehicle fleet are steps in the right direction, and when coupled with climate-smart agriculture, we have the tools to minimize the negative effects of climate change.
”I am hopeful that a growing sense of urgency to address this challenge will accelerate the actions necessary to to restore Earth’s climate system.”
BRENDA MOLANO-FLORES, senior research scientist, Illinois Natural History Survey
“I am still optimistic. Although anthropogenetic disturbances are part of our current and future climate change challenges, I put my money on Mother Nature’s resilience to overcome such challenges.
“As we acknowledge that humans are part of the problem, we cannot forget that we can also be part of the solution. By speaking up and committing resources to address conservation and environmental issues and protect lands, we can find ways to mitigate the effects of climate change.”
NICOLE RIEMER, professor, atmospheric sciences
“I’m torn between being optimistic and pessimistic. There are reasons to be optimistic: For example, there is a growing awareness of the climate crisis and renewable energy is on the rise.
“However, large segments of the population are still not willing to accept scientific reality and the switch to renewables is not happening at a fast enough pace. Meanwhile, we are running out of time — changes in climate are already evident, a preview of the challenges to come.”
JESSICA CONROY, associate professor, geology and plant biology
“Optimistic. Although the likelihood of suffering in coming decades due to climate change is very real and pains me, my deep time perspective gives me some peace — the Earth will recover. Also, I simply choose to believe in the capacity of humans to find solutions and do great things when our hearts and minds are in alignment.”
JIM ANGEL, former Illinois state climatologist
“I am somewhat optimistic about future climate change in Illinois.
“We are experiencing a rapid shift away from fossil fuels for energy production and transportation over the coming decades.
“Meanwhile, adaptation to climate change is happening across the state.
“That being said, I am very concerned about the impacts of future changes on vulnerable communities.”
JEFF BRAWN, Stuart L. and Nancy J. Levenick Professor of Sustainability
“I am cautiously optimistic. Things look pretty tough right now, but there will be positive changes over the long term.
“My big worry is the fate of biodiversity in the tropics. What we lose now will be challenging to recover.”
JENNIFER WALLING, UI alumna, executive director, Illinois Environmental Council
“Last year, Governor (J.B.) Pritzker signed into law a nation-leading bill on climate change and equity — the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.
“While decreasing our carbon emissions to the levels urged by scientists by 2030 will be challenging, I’m optimistic that policy packages like this that bring benefits to communities throughout Illinois will be replicated all over the country.
“New technology that addresses climate change can also lower bills, reduce pollutants, improve public health, create jobs and improve overall quality of life, particularly in disinvested communities.”
LUIS RODRIGUEZ, associate director, Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment
“I’d certainly say I am optimistic — primarily because of all the people I see working so hard to unravel the complex challenges associated with sustainability and resilience for our planet and those living here.
“Many challenges remain, but we see progress every day. It is not instantaneous; we need to remember to take a step every day.”
JEFF TRAPP, professor/head of Department of Atmospheric Sciences
“I’m generally optimistic because for every person who apparently does not acknowledge or understand the impacts of humans on Earth’s environment, which includes its climate, there are several others who do. And these are the innovators and leaders that will help us to adapt to — and hopefully mitigate — such impacts.”
LAURIE GOERING, UI alumna, journalist and climate-change editor, Thomson Reuters Foundation
“I’d say I’m generally optimistic — despite still-rising fossil-fuel emissions and pretty clear and bleak evidence of the dangers they’re causing. That’s because the tools to solve the problem are all pretty much in hand — and even the money to do it isn’t at all impossible to raise.
“It’s now just a matter of political will to make the changes that will keep us and our kids and grandkids — and millions of more-vulnerable people around the world — safe and give all of us better lives once we’re past the transition. How can we not do the right thing?”
LAURA CHRISTIANSON, assistant professor, water quality
“The future is bright, because although humans have created many environmental problems, we also have an infinite capacity for innovation.
"Creativity and enthusiasm for our planet are some of our best ‘natural resources.’”
JIM WHITFIELD, professor emeritus, entomology
“I am optimistic about the future of the planet and life itself, pessimistic about how humans will handle the disruptions from climate change in terms of economic health, population change and social stability.
"The consequences for humanity are difficult to predict but likely to be severe.”
ATUL JAIN, professor, atmospheric sciences
“One optimistic sign is that awareness about climate change has survived the COVID crisis. People, particularly the younger generation, are more aware now than before COVID that human activities are causing climate change.
“My conversation with the students in my climate course suggests that they are now more willing to make at least some changes in how they live and work to address the threat.
”Most UN member countries now support the Paris Agreement and think that climate change should be a priority for their governments. At the same time, companies, cities, and financial institutions around the globe are committing to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions before 2050.
”All these efforts make me more hopeful about accomplishing the goal of the Paris Agreement, which is to limit global warming to well below 2°C.”
BOB RAUBER, professor, atmospheric sciences
“On geologic timescales — thousands of years and longer — the planet will be just fine.
“On human timescales — tens to hundreds of years — climate change’s impact on water, food and energy will lead to migration, and likely wars or political upheaval, over access to those resources.”
FRANK DOHLEMAN, UI alum founded Chicago-based Climate, Agriculture and Partnership Solutions Consulting
“I find myself cautiously optimistic on the future of climate change on the planet, due to the resilience and adaptability of biological systems, including human ingenuity.
"Climate change has and will continue to pose enormous difficulties for the planet, but there is positive momentum in addressing these challenges within the energy and agricultural sectors, the two main drivers of emissions. We need to focus our efforts on solutions that can make an impact, both in the short and long term.
"My expertise is in agriculture, and there are a number of technologies coming together that can develop a more efficient and resilient agricultural and food system that can exist in harmony with natural ecosystems.
"There’s still a long way to go. We need to remain steadfast in our goals and accelerate solutions that will have a positive and lasting impact."
BRIAN JEWETT, research scientist, Department of Atmospheric Sciences
“Not to blur the picture, but I’m pessimistic in the short term and optimistic in the long term.
“Our country has a sometimes regrettable relationship with weather crises. On the plus side, we have a dedicated and hard-working NOAA/NWS, where they work very hard to warn the public.
“On the down side, much of the public has short memories. Every year, after a hurricane hits a coastal community hard, people are very responsive and aware, but before such a disaster, well — we keep hearing of those who say they’ll 'ride it out.'
“So it may be with climate change. We’re already seeing rapid warming — particularly in the Arctic — and heavier precipitation, and climate change scientists (I am not one) say more weather extremes are likely , with recent examples including the overnight tornadoes last December, and big fires in Colorado.
"In the short term, I expect more devastating tornadoes, flooding and winter storms, for which people are not always ready and for whom warnings are sometimes not enough. I imagine damage, injuries and deaths that are sometimes preventable, which is even more tragic on top of the disasters themselves.
“In the long term, we are a resilient people and nation and I think we will cope and adjust. These will be big changes, affecting lives and livelihoods. Our agriculture, transportation and emergency response may look quite different in 25 to 50 years from what we have today. We’ll need government and business leaders that think long-term, which isn’t always the case now.
“The wealthier countries may need to step up so the poorer countries aren’t completely wiped out by these changes.
“In the U.S., we’ll make it, but I’d really like to see fewer injuries, jobs lost and communities upended in the meantime.”