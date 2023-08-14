What will a beer cost at Illini home football games this fall?
According to Chris Thomas, general manager of food and beverage operations for University of Illinois Athletic Facilities, beer prices at Memorial Stadium have changed since last season for a few reasons: high demand, new sizes and a boost in overall quality.
Domestic beers will cost $9, just under the craft beer price of $10. New drink options include High Noons ($12) and 19.2-ounce beers ($13). Also: A new vendor will bring in 20-ounce frozen cocktails for $18 each.
Beers will be available in most of the same locations around the stadium as last year, plus the new “grab-and-go” stations.
When’s last call?
Thomas said the stadium follows the industry standard: The second the clock starts on the fourth quarter, alcohol sales are closed.