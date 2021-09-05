Why the no-parking signs near my Urbana apartment? I thought those were legal parking spaces.
They’re a temporary part of the first step in a big Urbana revamp.
The Lincoln and Springfield resurfacing project will fix the curbs, sidewalks, gutters and pavement along a common juncture for students living in campus apartments and folks driving to the businesses along University Avenue.
First up is some concrete work, where the hired contractor needs to use the space of some current legal parking spots along Main Street and a bit of Clark Street west of Lincoln Avenue to get started.
“Now that students are back, along with Carle employees, those spots were pretty well used, they’re temporarily blocked so the contractors can come in and do some saw cutting of the concrete,” Urbana city engineer Shannon Beranek said. “We don’t know how long it’ll take to do the concrete work.”
The signs went up on Wednesday, and the temporary no-parking zones on Clark and Main streets will be enforced starting Tuesday.
The city plans to bring the curbs up to ADA compliance and add a landing on Lincoln Avenue and Main Street by winter. Asphalt surface removal and replacement should start next spring.
Open Road Paving Company is doing the contracted work for the project, the same company that’s resurfacing University Avenue.
The award price for the project was $2.3 million, Beranek said, a combination of local funds and motor-fuel tax money.
“We gave the contractor the end date of early summer, July 2022, but they’re welcome to finish it beforehand,” she said.
Beranek, who’s worked for Urbana public works since October 2018, said the city has support for the project from some key area stakeholders.
“Residents feel it’s a long time coming,” she said. “We had buy-in from the historic district across Lincoln, from the bicyclists and pedestrians, so far, people have not expressed any concern, they’re just happy it’s happening.”