Just askin' | What's OK to flush down the toilet?
We do have some paper towels and a couple boxes of Kleenex tissue left, and after that we have The News-Gazette paper edition, if things get desperate.
What is the sewage treatment plant’s recommendation for disposing of these used items? Can they be flushed?
Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District operations supervisor WADE LAGLE says: “The simple answer: Please do not flush anything but toilet paper down the toilet.
“This not only saves the homeowner from expensive sewer work, but also keeps the sewer lines and pump stations downstream from clogging, as well.
“Unfortunately, the ‘flushable’ wipes are not so flushable — they are too fibrous to dissolve properly and cause major problems for our industry.
“Please encourage all readers to dispose of anything but toilet paper in the waste basket.”
