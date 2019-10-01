Booked tonight for the latest chapter of the Champaign Public Library’s ‘Great Authors’ series: New York Times best-seller and pooch lover LISA SCOTTOLINE, author of a series of humorous memoirs (including ‘Why My Third Husband Will Be a Dog’) and 32 novels.
The latter is what brings the Pennsylvanian and one-time lawyer to town — she’ll talk from 7 to 8 p.m. about her latest legal thriller and give away copies of ‘Someone Knows’ to the first 350 people through the doors, which open at 6:30. On the eve of her visit, Scottoline shared with Editor Jeff D’Alessio a few of her favorite things.
Favorite book as a kid: “Anything with Nancy Drew and the roadster. Nancy has it all — a girlfriend, a boyfriend and a great car. Actually, these days, I’m jealous.”
Favorite tactic for curing writer’s block: “Having bills to pay.”
Favorite library or bookstore: “All libraries and bookstores are my favorite. As between libraries and bookstores, that’s like choosing between Bradley Cooper and Bradley Cooper. Basically, I prefer Bradley Cooper.”
Favorite writing setting: “Where I’m sitting right now, which is in a little small room I have right off my garden, so when I get stuck on a section of the novel, I can go out and weed. And anybody who gardens knows that weeding is fun for about 15 minutes, in which case I’m driven to go back and write, having no easier alternative.”
Favorite literary villain: “The ones that I think up in every book. Quite frankly, I like characters in which the hero is a little bit of their own villain, because that’s a lot like my life. No obstacles have ever been so great as the ones I put in my own path.”
Favorite piece of advice for young writers: “Just do it, in the words of the immortal Nike. So much of writing is behavioral, and everybody has a story in them. I firmly believe that.”
Favorite writing instruments: “A computer and a lot of M&Ms.”
Favorite compliment someone has paid me: “Basically anything good that people say to me about my writing. I’ve written over 30 novels and eight humorous memoir collections, and far from being jaded, I am deliriously grateful every day to be published, to be writing and to have readers read me.
“I love anytime they tell me anything nice, and I eat it up with a spoon. I’m a sucker for positive reinforcement, and I’m truly blessed to hear from readers. So they can say anything they want to me, and they might just get hugged.”