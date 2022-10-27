URBANA — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana is no longer boarding its inmates in other counties after being able to hire more detention officers.
Inmates that had housed in a juvenile detention center in Lake County were brought back the last week of September, and those in centers in Will and McLean counties were returned Oct. 17, according to court services Director Mike Williams.
From July 11, when the inmates were originally moved to other counties, until Oct. 17, Williams estimates the cost to Champaign County for out-of-county boarding was about $137,000.
Boarding charges varied by county, but on average, Champaign County paid about $133 per inmate per day, he said.
The local detention center never closed during the last few months. It remained open around-the-clock to screen juvenile offenders brought in by police and for temporarily holding those youths while they were awaiting detention hearings, according to Williams.
Meanwhile, hiring for more juvenile detention officers was underway, and those officers who were already on staff but unable to take any time off since last December got some overdue vacation time over the summer, Williams said.
Because of the staffing shortage, time off was allowed only for illness or family emergencies. No vacation or personal days were approved for those staff members from December 2021 to this past July, he said.
“We’re certainly in a better position than we were three months ago,” Williams said. “We still have a ways to go, but I am hopeful that we are going to continue to be able to hire staff.”
Since the last week of June, eight new detention officers have been hired, with two leaving during that period and two more hired and set to start within the next 10 days, Williams said.
Helping the hiring process was a raise in the starting annual salary for juvenile detention officers, from $41,700 to $45,000, he said.
“We were able to raise it earlier this year, so that’s where we are right now,” he said.
The facility also got a six-month waiver from the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts allowing for hiring detention officers without bachelor’s degrees, he said.
That waiver is set to expire Nov. 30, and the county has just applied for a six-month extension, he said.
While a bachelor’s degree hasn’t been required for a job during the waiver period, juvenile detention officers still must have 60 hours of college credit or a high school diploma with two years of law enforcement experience or experience at a detention or residential care facility.
“That waiver has helped us,” Williams said. “Of the eight people we’ve hired so far, five of those were hired under the waiver.”
Once hired, detention officers must complete about 150 hours of in-house field training, plus a state-required 40-hour training program offered virtually by the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts, Williams said.
As of Wednesday, the detention center had 19 of its detention officer positions filled and will have 21 of the positions filled as of Nov. 7, with hiring continuing, he said.
The detention center has a capacity of 25, and juveniles charged as adults can be in for extended stays, Williams said.
As of Wednesday, there were eight juvenile inmates — all under age 18 — in the Urbana facility, four of them charged as adults and awaiting trial, Williams said.
Of those charged as adults, three were being detained on murder charges, and the fourth was being detained on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Williams said.
The four charged as juveniles were being detained for robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated discharge of a firearm, he said.
One of the four charged as juveniles has already been sentenced and was awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and another entered a plea and was awaiting sentencing, Williams said.