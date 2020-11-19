URBANA - A Rantoul teen who admitted stealing five vehicles in Champaign and Urbana in four months has been sentenced to seven years in juvenile prison.
The 13-year-old boy sobbed loudly as he begged Judge Roger Webber for one more chance to remain free.
“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. It doesn’t go to fool me three or four times,” Webber told the boy Wednesday.
“I gave you at least three chances and each time you told me you wanted to do better. Every time I let you out, you go and steal another car. I just can’t trust you to do what you say,” the judge said.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz sought prison for the boy on three of his cases and probation for a fourth, because he was 12 when the first theft was committed and therefore not eligible for prison.
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham asked for probation.
Rietz laid out the facts in the four cases to which the boy pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle:
June 19, he had a 2019 Dodge work truck stolen from the Residence Inn in Champaign. He led Champaign police on a chase that included going the wrong way on a one-way street. It ended at a west Champaign apartment complex.
Aug. 6, he had a 2015 Ford Explorer stolen from an apartment on North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. He was stopped on Fourth Street but put the vehicle in reverse, hit a police squad car and drove off. He was eventually caught in north Urbana and police found vodka in the vehicle.
Sept. 29, he took two different vehicles from food delivery drivers who had left vehicles running in the 300 and 600 blocks of East Green Street in Champaign while going inside restaurants to pick up food. The first theft happened around 6 p.m. and the second about 11 p.m. He crashed the second vehicle into a tree at John Street and Duncan Road.
Oct. 21, he had a vehicle stolen from the 600 block of East Green Street in Champaign which a person had left running to go inside a restaurant for food. He and a co-defendant then went to Farm & Fleet in Urbana, stole pellet guns and got back in the vehicle, which police pursued until it crashed in a ditch near the Urbana Country Club on Country Club Road.
Arguing for prison, Rietz noted that after the first vehicle theft, the boy had been given a chance at a diversion program that would have kept him out of the juvenile justice system and offered him services but he was arrested again.
He then pleaded guilty to the Aug. 6 theft and was on home detention with an ankle monitor awaiting sentencing when he was arrested the day before his sentencing hearing.
After being charged with the two Sept. 29 vehicle burglaries, he pleaded guilty to those and again was released on home detention with an ankle monitor pending sentencing. While out, he committed the fifth vehicle burglary.
“This is extraordinarily frustrating because we started out with (the boy) to give him the opportunity to move forward positively,” Rietz said.
She called his behavior “dangerous and destructive” and said it is “miraculous” no one was hurt by his erratic driving during the police chases.
She said he will continue to receive services while he is waiting to be transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice, which is unlikely to keep him locked up anywhere near the seven years Webber imposed. DOJJ determines how long he will stay.
Ham said the child’s mother recently had a heart attack and that has given him a reason to improve his behavior.
“He’s an extremely young man. He took responsibility. He’s here to ask for a chance,” Ham said.
Reading from the statute, Webber called the boy a “serious danger to the public and property of others and to himself.”
“I know you are sorry but there are consequences to your decisions,” the judge said.