URBANA — An Urbana teen who admitted possessing a gun that he tossed when running from police in late July has been sentenced to prison as a juvenile.
Under the extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution, if the teen fails at the sentence he receives as a juvenile, then he faces three years in adult prison.
He pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of a firearm, admitting that on July 22, he had a 9 mm semi-automatic Ruger.
Webber will formally impose the sentence Oct. 2 after receiving a presentence investigation report about the teen’s background. The youth is represented by Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told Webber that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force were attempting to arrest the teen on a warrant for weapons possession as he left his Urbana home.
He and two other teens with him saw police and ran. As an officer chased the youth, he saw a gun in the teen’s waistband. After the teen jumped a fence into a backyard, police nabbed him but he no longer had the gun.
Retracing his flight path, police found the gun under the tire of a car in a driveway near his home.
Rietz said the gun was one of several guns that the teen had displayed in videos posted to social media on different days between June 26 and July 15. He had been charged with five counts of unlawful possession of weapons for those but Rietz agreed to drop those counts in exchange for his plea to the single count of having the gun July 22.
At the time of his arrest, the teen was on parole for aggravated unlawful use of weapons for shooting himself on Philo Road in Urbana on Sept. 8, 2019. He was sentenced to juvenile prison for that. Before that conviction, he had been sentenced to juvenile prison for mob action in connection with a brawl at Urbana High School in February 2019 that resulted in a teacher being hurt.
On Wednesday, another of the teens who had appeared in the social media videos displaying weapons pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearms before Webber, who agreed to release him pending sentencing Oct. 7.
Rietz said that night, in violation of Webber’s order that he stay off of social media, the 17-year-old posted a photo of himself on Facebook wearing an ankle monitor and declaring that he was contemplating cutting it off.
Rietz then filed a petition to hold the youth in contempt of court for violating Webber’s order. As she was waiting for Webber to sign a warrant for the teen’s re-arrest, she was informed that he had allegedly cut off the bracelet and is now at large.