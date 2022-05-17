URBANA — A teenage girl who took part in a carjacking in Champaign earlier this year has been sentenced to juvenile prison.
The 15-year-old pleaded guilty in late March to possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the Feb. 1 incident.
That afternoon, one other girl and two males took part in taking a man’s car from him at gunpoint in a parking garage in the 1000 block of South Second Street.
A police chase that lasted about an hour ended in a field north of Champaign where the car crashed and all four occupants were quickly arrested.
Judge Anna Benjamin imposed the sentence on the teen Monday.
The only one of the four whose case is not resolved is Sintrae Cobb, 19, of Champaign, who’s due in court later this month.
Kyan O’Bannon, 16, was prosecuted as an adult and sentenced to eight years in prison for aggravated vehicular hijacking. The other female, 14, was sentenced to two years of probation by Benjamin for possession of a stolen vehicle.
It is up to the Department of Juvenile Justice to determine how long the girl should be held. She cannot be imprisoned past her 21st birthday.