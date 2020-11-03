URBANA — Champaign police are still investigating the armed holdup of a brother and sister in a parking garage Friday night.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old male remain in the Juvenile Detention Center after being charged Monday with armed robbery. Judge Roger Webber declined to release them pending hearings later this month.
Rietz said the two are believed to have been with a third young man who robbed the victims, both in their 20s, in the garage of their campus apartment complex in the 900 block of South First Street about 8:45 p.m. Friday.
“Three men, at least two of whom had guns, demanded their stuff. They grabbed the brother, pulled him out of the car and hit him on the head with a gun,” she said.
The trio then took the victims’ backpacks and ran from the garage. One of the men fired a single shot as the trio ran out.
Rietz said Champaign police later recovered the sister’s backpack but her credit cards and laptop computer were missing.
The credit card was later used at the Golden Hour, 301 Bloomington Road, C. Police also found that the store owner had purchased the laptop, Rietz said.
Security video from that store showed five young men entered and used the stolen credit card. As police were investigating they learned that the card was used at Walmart on North Prospect Avenue.
Police then went to Walmart and approached with lights and sirens when they saw the five men headed to a sport utility vehicle that is believed to have been stolen. That is still under investigation.
An officer said one of the group put something under the wheel of a car next to the SUV that turned out to be a gun, Rietz said.
The group scattered, with police rounding up only four of them.
Under one of the teens who ran to the nearby Aldi store, police found a .25-caliber handgun. He and one other teen were charged with armed robbery after the brother and sister identified them.
A third was charged with resisting arrest for running from police but was not believed to have been involved in the robbery. A fourth male was arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court for his own burglary and burglary to a motor vehicle cases.
Police are still looking for the fifth male.
Of the three juveniles charged Monday, Rietz said the 17-year-old from Champaign charged with armed robbery is on parole for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and has other previous adjudications; the 15-year-old from Urbana charged with armed robbery who had the gun under him had no prior adjudications; and the 17-year-old from Champaign charged with resisting arrest was on parole for a weapons violation.