URBANA — A Kankakee man who took part in the 2016 holdup of a phone store in Champaign has been sentenced to eight years and four months in federal prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow imposed the sentence Tuesday on Andrew Nunn, 29, at a hearing in Urbana. Nunn was represented by Urbana attorney Don Parkinson.
Nunn had pleaded guilty in June 2018 to “obstruction of commerce by robbery” for his role in the July 28, 2016, armed holdup of the Sprint store at 2706 N. Prospect Ave.
Testimony at the 2018 jury trial of co-defendant Randy Williams — four men were charged — revealed that Nunn and Thomas James traveled from Kankakee to Champaign with Jaevontae Williams that day to rob the store.
Nunn and James actually went in the store while Williams, his cousin Randy Williams, and a fifth man, known only as Andre, waited outside in two vehicles. Andre was never identified or charged.
Nunn and James held two customers and two employees at gunpoint, bound them with zip ties, and eventually took the phone of the one of the customers as well as about $50,000 worth of new cellphones and tablets from the store’s inventory.
After the robbery, the two vehicles containing the co-conspirators and the loot headed north on Interstate 57 toward Kankakee.
One was stopped by police near Ashkum, thanks to a quick-thinking Champaign police officer and a store employee who activated the “Find My Phone” feature from the customer’s stolen phone.
The second vehicle passed the stopped car and continued to Chicago, where James said they sold the stolen goods for about $6,600.
Court records show that Nunn has prior convictions from Cook County from 2009 and 2013 for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and from Kankakee County from 2008 for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
He also has a pending home-invasion case in Kankakee County stemming from an incident that allegedly took place five days prior to the Sprint robbery. That case remains unresolved, but under the terms of the sentence imposed, Nunn would have to serve any sentence he might receive for that after his federal sentence.
Nunn was also ordered to make restitution, along with the other defendants, of a total of $74,151.
Sentences for the other defendants were: 19 years in prison for James; 15 years for Randy Williams; and seven years for Jaevontae Williams.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson prosecuted Nunn.